Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 30

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 30.
* * *
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Central City def. Twin River, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13
Hi-Line def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12
Shelton def. Deshler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-9, 25-10
Wahoo Neumann def. David City Aquinas, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
Amherst Triangular
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-5
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-9
Blue Hill Triangular
BDS def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12
BDS def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-16
Chase County Triangular
Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-10
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12
Bellevue Cornerstone Triangular
Bellevue Cornerstone def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-9
Dorchester Triangular
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-15
Elgin/Pope John Triangular
Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10
Battle Creek def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15
Elm Creek Triangular
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16
Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12
Wood River def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-14
Holdrege Triangular
Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-21
Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-11
Minden Triangular
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14
Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-11
Nebraska Christian Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11
Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22
Omaha Bryan Triangular
Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5
Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-16
Paxton Triangular
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24
Southwest Triangular
Overton def. Alma, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21
Overton def. Southwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-19
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-19
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-22
Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-21
York Triangular
Seward def. Beatrice, 25-15, 28-26
Seward def. York, 25-18, 25-20
York def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-22