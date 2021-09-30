 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 30
VOLLEYBALL

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 30.

* * *

Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Central City def. Twin River, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13

Hi-Line def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-9, 25-10

Wahoo Neumann def. David City Aquinas, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Amherst Triangular

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-5

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-9

Blue Hill Triangular

BDS def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12

BDS def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-16

Chase County Triangular

Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-10

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12

Bellevue Cornerstone Triangular

Bellevue Cornerstone def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-9

Dorchester Triangular

Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-15

Elgin/Pope John Triangular

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10

Battle Creek def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15

Elm Creek Triangular

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16

Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12

Wood River def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-14

Holdrege Triangular

Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-21

Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-11

Minden Triangular

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14

Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-11

Nebraska Christian Triangular

Humphrey St. Francis def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11

Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22

Omaha Bryan Triangular

Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5

Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-16

Paxton Triangular

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24

Southwest Triangular

Overton def. Alma, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21

Overton def. Southwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-19

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-19

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-22

Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-21

York Triangular

Seward def. Beatrice, 25-15, 28-26

Seward def. York, 25-18, 25-20

York def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-22​

Tags

