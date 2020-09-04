Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 4

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 4.
Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
Franklin def. Wauneta-Palisade, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 20-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11
Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Sioux County, 9-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-15
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!