Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 4
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 4

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 4.

* * *

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21

Franklin def. Wauneta-Palisade, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 20-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11

Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Potter-Dix def. Sioux County, 9-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-15

