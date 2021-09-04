 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 4
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 4

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 4.

* * *

Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24

Ashland-Greenwood Triangular

Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-15

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-9, 25-13

Syracuse def. Douglas County West, 25-10, 25-15

Beatrice Tournament

Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 25-12

Waverly def. Malcolm, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-16, 25-19

Beatrice def. Omaha Gross, 25-8, 25-18

Malcolm def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-21, 20-25, 30-28

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-20

Aurora def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-15

Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne, 18-25, 25-20, 25-8

Grand Island Northwest def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-16

Columbus Invitational

Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-17

Lincoln East def. Columbus, 27-7, 27-18

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-15

Millard West def. Fremont, 25-22, 25-16

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-15

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-20

Columbus def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-20

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-12

Fort Calhoun Invitational

David City def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-11

Logan View-SS def. David City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14

Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23

Freeman Invitational

Championship: Mead def. Diller-Odell, 18-25, 25-16, 25-11

Mead def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16

Sterling def. Deshler, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-10, 25-14

Mead def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-12, 25-22

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-11

Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18

Glenwood Invitational

Bellevue East def. Council Bluffs Jefferson, 21-10, 21-12

Glenwood def. Bellevue East, 21-16, 19-21, 15-12

Gretna def. Bellevue West, 21-14

Gretna def. Council Bluffs Jefferson, 21-6, 21-8

Gretna def. Glenwood, 21-10, 21-19

Lexington Invitational

Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-9, 25-11

Hastings def. Hershey

Holdrege def. St. Paul, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-21

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-23, 26-24

Hershey def. St. Paul, 25-22, 33-35, 25-18

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-13, 25-22

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-19

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-21

St. Paul def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-21, 25-19

NE Nebraska Jean Groth

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-21

Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25

Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-13

Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

West Point GACC def. Fremont Bergan, 25-19, 28-26

West Point GACC def. Norfolk Lutheran, 25-23, 25-23

Norfolk Lutheran def. Fremont Bergan, 23-25, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Fremont Bergan, 25-21, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point GACC, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. Norfolk Lutheran, 25-20, 25-22

North Bend Central def. BRLD, 25-13, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-23, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22

Wayne def. BRLD, 28-26, 25-17

Sandhills Valley Triangular

Sandhills Valley def. Elba, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21

Sandhills Valley def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-5

Shamrock Invitational

Wahoo Neumann def. Pierce

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-9, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-22

Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-21

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-15

Pierce def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-15, 25-15

Columbus Lakeview def. Wahoo Neumann, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-19

Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-22

Wahoo Neumann def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-21

Tournament of Champions Southeast

Omaha Skutt def. Community School of Naples, Fla., 25-12, 21-25, 15-10

Omaha Skutt def. Hagerty, Fla., 18-25, 25-9, 15-8

Plant, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13

Santa Fe, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt, 25-16, 25-21

Wahoo Invitational

Championship: Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-19

Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-7, 17-25, 25-21

Blair def. Crete, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21

Wahoo def. Blair, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-14

Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-9, 25-14

Ord def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-23

Ord def. Blair, 25-23, 25-23

Weeping Water Tournament

Nebraska City Lourdes def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-22

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-15

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19

Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-23

Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Conestoga, 25-14, 25-12

Falls City Sacred Heart def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-11

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21

HTRS def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-12

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16

Yutan def. HTRS, 25-21, 25-12​

