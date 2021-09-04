Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 4

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 4.
Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8
Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24
Ashland-Greenwood Triangular
Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-15
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-9, 25-13
Syracuse def. Douglas County West, 25-10, 25-15
Beatrice Tournament
Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 25-12
Waverly def. Malcolm, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-16, 25-19
Beatrice def. Omaha Gross, 25-8, 25-18
Malcolm def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-21, 20-25, 30-28
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-20
Aurora def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-15
Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne, 18-25, 25-20, 25-8
Grand Island Northwest def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-16
Columbus Invitational
Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-17
Lincoln East def. Columbus, 27-7, 27-18
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-15
Millard West def. Fremont, 25-22, 25-16
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-15
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-20
Columbus def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-20
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-12
Fort Calhoun Invitational
David City def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-11
Logan View-SS def. David City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14
Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
Freeman Invitational
Championship: Mead def. Diller-Odell, 18-25, 25-16, 25-11
Mead def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16
Sterling def. Deshler, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-10, 25-14
Mead def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-12, 25-22
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-11
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18
Glenwood Invitational
Bellevue East def. Council Bluffs Jefferson, 21-10, 21-12
Glenwood def. Bellevue East, 21-16, 19-21, 15-12
Gretna def. Bellevue West, 21-14
Gretna def. Council Bluffs Jefferson, 21-6, 21-8
Gretna def. Glenwood, 21-10, 21-19
Lexington Invitational
Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-9, 25-11
Hastings def. Hershey
Holdrege def. St. Paul, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-21
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-23, 26-24
Hershey def. St. Paul, 25-22, 33-35, 25-18
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-13, 25-22
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-19
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-21
St. Paul def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-21, 25-19
NE Nebraska Jean Groth
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-21
Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-13
Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
West Point GACC def. Fremont Bergan, 25-19, 28-26
West Point GACC def. Norfolk Lutheran, 25-23, 25-23
Norfolk Lutheran def. Fremont Bergan, 23-25, 26-24
Wisner-Pilger def. Fremont Bergan, 25-21, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point GACC, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. Norfolk Lutheran, 25-20, 25-22
North Bend Central def. BRLD, 25-13, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-23, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22
Wayne def. BRLD, 28-26, 25-17
Sandhills Valley Triangular
Sandhills Valley def. Elba, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21
Sandhills Valley def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-5
Shamrock Invitational
Wahoo Neumann def. Pierce
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-9, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-22
Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-15
Pierce def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-15, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Wahoo Neumann, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-19
Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-22
Wahoo Neumann def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-21
Tournament of Champions Southeast
Omaha Skutt def. Community School of Naples, Fla., 25-12, 21-25, 15-10
Omaha Skutt def. Hagerty, Fla., 18-25, 25-9, 15-8
Plant, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13
Santa Fe, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt, 25-16, 25-21
Wahoo Invitational
Championship: Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-19
Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-7, 17-25, 25-21
Blair def. Crete, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21
Wahoo def. Blair, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-14
Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-9, 25-14
Ord def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-23
Ord def. Blair, 25-23, 25-23
Weeping Water Tournament
Nebraska City Lourdes def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-22
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-15
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19
Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-23
Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Conestoga, 25-14, 25-12
Falls City Sacred Heart def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21
HTRS def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-12
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16
Yutan def. HTRS, 25-21, 25-12