Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 5.
Beatrice Tournament
Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-23, 25-23
Millard West JV def. Malcolm, 25-20, 28-26
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Gross, 25-18, 25-11
Omaha Duchesne def. Millard West JV, 25-17, 25-21
Aurora def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-23
Beatrice def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-14, 25-22
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-8
Waverly def. Millard West JV, 25-12, 25-18
Elkhorn def. Beatrice, 25-3, 25-12
Waverly def. Aurora, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15
Omaha Gross def. Malcolm, 27-25, 25-23
Beatrice def. Aurora, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24
DC West Triangular
Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-9, 25-15
Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 25-22, 26-24
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-22
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Fort Calhoun def. David City
David City def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-9
Freeman Invitational Tournament
Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-17, 25-15
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-20, 25-23
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-13, 25-19
Mead def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-18
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-22
Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 11-25, 25-18, 25-19
Pawnee City def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-20
Diller-Odell def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Heartland Crossroads Tournament
Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-19, 25-18
Fremont def. Columbus, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 12-25, 25-19, 27-25
Millard West def. Columbus, 25-18, 25-23
Millard West def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-8
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-19
Lexington Invite
St. Paul def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-10
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
Hershey def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-20
Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14
Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-13
Hershey def. Hastings, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22
Lexington def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-19, 25-21
St. Paul def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-13
Lexington def. Broken Bow, 25-22, 25-17
St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-11
Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
NE Nebraska Jean Groth Classic
Bronze Bracket
Fremont Bergan def. Pender, 25-18, 25-19
Fremont Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-23
Fremont Bergan def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-11, 25-17
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-16, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-12
Gold Bracket
Norfolk Lutheran def. North Bend, 25-21, 25-20
Norfolk Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-22, 25-13
Norfolk Lutheran def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend, 25-19, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. North Bend, 25-12, 25-18
Silver Bracket
BRLD def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11
BRLD def. Wayne, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
West Point GACC def. BRLD, 25-10, 25-23
West Point GACC def. Wakefield, Kan., 25-15, 25-13
Wayne def. West Point GACC, 25-12, 25-14
Wayne def. Wakefield, 25-9
Shamrock Tournament
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 29-31, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-8
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-23
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-18
Wahoo Tournament
Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-16
Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-18
Wahoo def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12
Crete def. Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-16, 25-23
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24
Weeping Water Tournament
Wilber-Clatonia def. Conestoga, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16
Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-15
Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-18
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-20
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan, 25-14, 25-13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Yutan, 25-18, 25-16
Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20
