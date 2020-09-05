 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 5
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 5.

* * *

Beatrice Tournament

Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-23, 25-23

Millard West JV def. Malcolm, 25-20, 28-26

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Gross, 25-18, 25-11

Omaha Duchesne def. Millard West JV, 25-17, 25-21

Aurora def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-23

Beatrice def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-14, 25-22

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-8

Waverly def. Millard West JV, 25-12, 25-18

Elkhorn def. Beatrice, 25-3, 25-12

Waverly def. Aurora, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15

Omaha Gross def. Malcolm, 27-25, 25-23

Beatrice def. Aurora, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24

DC West Triangular

Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-9, 25-15

Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 25-22, 26-24

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-22

Fort Calhoun Tournament

Fort Calhoun def. David City

David City def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-9

Freeman Invitational Tournament

Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-17, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-20, 25-23

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-13, 25-19

Mead def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-18

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-22

Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 11-25, 25-18, 25-19

Pawnee City def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-20

Diller-Odell def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Heartland Crossroads Tournament

Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-19, 25-18

Fremont def. Columbus, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15

Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 12-25, 25-19, 27-25

Millard West def. Columbus, 25-18, 25-23

Millard West def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-8

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-19

Lexington Invite

St. Paul def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-10

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Hershey def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-20

Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14

Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-13

Hershey def. Hastings, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22

Lexington def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-19, 25-21

St. Paul def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-13

Lexington def. Broken Bow, 25-22, 25-17

St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-11

Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

NE Nebraska Jean Groth Classic

Bronze Bracket

Fremont Bergan def. Pender, 25-18, 25-19

Fremont Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-23

Fremont Bergan def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-11, 25-17

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-16, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-12

Gold Bracket

Norfolk Lutheran def. North Bend, 25-21, 25-20

Norfolk Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-22, 25-13

Norfolk Lutheran def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend, 25-19, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. North Bend, 25-12, 25-18

Silver Bracket

BRLD def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11

BRLD def. Wayne, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16

West Point GACC def. BRLD, 25-10, 25-23

West Point GACC def. Wakefield, Kan., 25-15, 25-13

Wayne def. West Point GACC, 25-12, 25-14

Wayne def. Wakefield, 25-9

Shamrock Tournament

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 29-31, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-8

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-17

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-23

Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-18

Wahoo Tournament

Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-16

Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-18

Wahoo def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12

Crete def. Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-16, 25-23

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24

Weeping Water Tournament

Wilber-Clatonia def. Conestoga, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16

Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-15

Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-18

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-20

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan, 25-14, 25-13

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Yutan, 25-18, 25-16

Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

News Alert