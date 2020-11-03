Nebraska high school volleyball state tournament first-round matchups

What you need to know for the Nebraska high school first-round state volleyball matchups on Wednesday, as compiled by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
All matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS A
North Court: Elkhorn South (27-1) vs. North Platte (21-11), 7 p.m.
The Storm attack features the 1-2 punch of Arkansas pledge Kylie Weeks (366 kills) and Nebraska commit Rylee Gray (327 kills); the Bulldogs snagged the lone Class A wild card after losing to Bellevue West in a district final.
North Court: Papillion-La Vista (21-9) vs. Lincoln Southwest (21-9), to follow
Creighton commit Norah Sis (478 kills) is the big hitter for the Monarchs, making their state-leading 35th trip to state; the Silver Hawks are the only team to have beaten overall No. 1 Omaha Skutt this season.
South Court: Papillion-La Vista South (27-5) vs. Bellevue West (19-12), 7 p.m.
The defending state champion Titans are paced by junior setter Ava LeGrand, who has 801 assists and 113 kills; the Thunderbirds, heading to state for the first time since 2006, are led by dynamic sophomore Destiny Ndam-Simpson (355 kills).
South Court: Lincoln Pius X (23-4) vs. Millard West (22-8), to follow
The Thunderbolts are the only team to have beaten Class A No. 1 Elkhorn South this season; the Wildcats reached state for the 10th straight year but haven’t made it past the first round since 2014.
CLASS B
North Court: Omaha Skutt (32-1) vs. Grand Island Northwest (16-15), 9 a.m.
The SkyHawks are seeking their sixth straight title, which would tie a state record; the Vikings qualified for state for the 20th consecutive time, which ties a state record.
North Court: Waverly (22-6) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (23-6), to follow
The Vikings are led by Nebraska commit Whitney Lauenstein, who has 460 kills; the Bluejays, going to the tourney for the sixth time and first since 2015, are still seeking their first state victory.
South Court: Norris (27-4) vs. Aurora (22-12), 9 a.m.
The Titans’ attack is fueled by Nebraska commit Maisie Boesiger, a junior setter who has 896 assists; the Huskies have five players with at least 100 kills, led by Kassidy Hudson (339).
South Court: Elkhorn (22-9) vs. York (27-8), to follow
Senior setter Abbie Nadgwick has dished out 922 assists for the Antlers, who just missed reaching the Class A state tourney last year; the Dukes are making their first trip to state since 2012.
CLASS C-1
North Court: Wahoo (32-0) vs. Adams Central (22-11), 2 p.m.
The undefeated Warriors are led by senior setter Elle Glock, a Southern Cal commit who recently went past the 3,000-mark in career assists; the Patriots pulled off the stunner of districts, defeating tourney regular Grand Island Central Catholic.
North Court: Syracuse (22-1) vs. Columbus Lakeview (28-5), to follow
Senior setter Halle Wilhelm has 480 assists for the once-beaten Rockets, who return to state after a one-year absence; the Vikings haven’t reached state since finishing as the Class B runner-up in 1981.
South Court: St. Paul (32-0) vs. Broken Bow (29-4), 2 p.m.
Junior setter Olivia Poppert has 742 assists and senior Josie Jakubowski has 320 kills for the unbeaten Wildcats; junior Kya Scott has 322 kills for the Indians, who lost to St. Paul in the semifinals last year.
South Court: Kearney Catholic (30-5) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (29-6), to follow
The Stars, who won four championships from 2012 to 2015, return to state after a three-year absence; the defending state champion Warriors are led by sophomore Abby Wachal, who has 355 kills.
