Nebraska high school volleyball state tournament first-round matchups

South Court: Lincoln Pius X (23-4) vs. Millard West (22-8), to follow

The Thunderbolts are the only team to have beaten Class A No. 1 Elkhorn South this season; the Wildcats reached state for the 10th straight year but haven’t made it past the first round since 2014.

CLASS B

North Court: Omaha Skutt (32-1) vs. Grand Island Northwest (16-15), 9 a.m.

The SkyHawks are seeking their sixth straight title, which would tie a state record; the Vikings qualified for state for the 20th consecutive time, which ties a state record.

North Court: Waverly (22-6) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (23-6), to follow

The Vikings are led by Nebraska commit Whitney Lauenstein, who has 460 kills; the Bluejays, going to the tourney for the sixth time and first since 2015, are still seeking their first state victory.

South Court: Norris (27-4) vs. Aurora (22-12), 9 a.m.

The Titans’ attack is fueled by Nebraska commit Maisie Boesiger, a junior setter who has 896 assists; the Huskies have five players with at least 100 kills, led by Kassidy Hudson (339).