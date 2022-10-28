 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 27

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the Nebraska state football playoffs and look at volleyball rankings entering district play.

Check out the latest Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.

* * *

KILLS

Class A : Dalton, Fremont, 483; Traudt, Grand Island, 428; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 419; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 399; Laird, Om. Westside, 385; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 382; Gobel, Lincoln Southwest, 374; Ries, Norfolk, 366; Hoos, Grand Island, 364; Loschen, Om. Marian, 361; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 361.

Class B: Burke, Om. Skutt, 430; Turek, Seward, 393; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 377; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 371; Crist, Crete, 361; Leeling, Sidney, 348; Buzbee, Bennington, 344; Moore, Waverly, 325; Kircher, Norris, 313; Clarke, Alliance, 311.

Omaha area: Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 438; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 406; Osmera, Wahoo, 333; Smith, Wahoo, 262; Glock, Ashland-Greenwood, 257; Comer, Omaha Concordia, 256; Wirges, Om. Christian, 256.

All-Class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 596; Dolliver, Malcolm, 505; Dalton, Fremont, 483; Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 482; Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 460. 

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: Venable, Lincoln Pius X, .404; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, .400; Loschen, Om. Marian, .373; Hart, Gretna, .351; Lionberger, Lincoln Southwest, .337; Traudt, Grand Island, .336; Laird, Om. Westside, .335; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, .329; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .311; Fuchs, Lincoln East, .310.

Class B: Snodgrass, Om. Duchesne, .409; Buzbee, Bennington, .344; Link, Om. Skutt, .333; Kircher, Norris, .331; Burke, Om. Skutt, .323; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .320; Miller, Seward, .310; Moore, Waverly, .293; Landon, Waverly, .290; Rasgorshek, Crete, .287.

Omaha area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .541; Roseland, Platteview, .310; Schmidt, Om. Concordia, .282; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, .267; Liss, Douglas County West, .252.

All-Class: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .541; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .470; Ryan, Overton, .434; West, Wausa, .418; Snodgrass, Om. Duchesne, .409.

ASSISTS

Class A: Long, Lincoln Southwest, 1,008; Bradford, Lincoln East, 983; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 978; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 959; Campie, Om. Marian, 946; Streich, Norfolk, 799; Lottman, Lincoln North Star, 796; Taylor, Grand Island, 788; Healy, Om. Westside, 774; Denker, Fremont, 735.

Class B: Uhlir, Bennington, 998; Kratochvil, Seward, 916; Rowley, Waverly, 906; Booth, Elkhorn North, 839; Riddle, Sidney, 786; Bessler, Crete, 672; Schutte, Elkhorn, 658; Banker, Om. Skutt, 657; West, Scottsbluff, 651; Leuck, Om. Skutt, 578.

Omaha area: Waido, Wahoo, 807; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 703; Wilkinson, Om. Concordia, 696; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 679; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 427; Haynes, Om. Brownell Talbot, 427.

All-Class: Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, 1,017; Long, Lincoln Southwest, 1,008; : Uhlir, Bennington, 998; Unseld, Pierce, 994; Bradford, Lincoln East, 983. 

ACES

Class A: Lewis, Om. Northwest, 112; Festersen, Om. Central, 83; Dotzler, Om. Burke, 73; Craig, Bellevue East, 67; Pokharel, Millard West, 63; Butler, Millard South, 62; Paroda-Dillman, Om. Central, 61; Sheppard, Fremont, 58; Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 55; Heckenlively, Gretna, 55.

Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 74; Meyer, Norris, 69; West, Scottsbluff, 65; Burke, Om. Skutt, 64; Hagedorn, Om. Skutt, 61; Siebert, Seward, 55; Foote, Scottsbluff, 51; Sebree, Bennington, 49; Hafeman, Scottsbluff, 48; Malesker, Om. Mercy, 48.

Omaha area: Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 95; Larson, Wahoo, 75; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 63; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 61; Gocke, Conestoga, 60; Thaden, Om. Brownell Talbot, 59; Liss, Douglas County West, 59; Smith, Wahoo, 59.

All-Class: Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 112; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 98; Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 95; Moeller, Pierce, 88; Festersen, Om. Central, 83. 

BLOCKS

Class A: Loschen, Om. Marian, 80; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 77; Helmbrecht, Kearney, 76; Jackson, Om. Central, 75; Vitera, Papillion-La Vista, 73; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 66; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 63; Weber, Bellevue East, 63; Roth, Om. Marian, 61; Kramer, Om. Burke, 61.

Class B: Clarke, Alliance, 108; Stoppkotte, Grand Island Northwest, 94; Rice, Norris, 89; Miller, Seward, 87; Buzbee, Bennington, 72; Montes, Alliance, 65; Landon, Waverly, 62; Foote, Scottsbluff, 61; Wiese, Waverly, 60; Horne, Scottsbluff, 55.

Omaha area: Burch, Weeping Water, 103; Ridge, Weeping Water, 87; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 79; Mogensen, Weeping Water, 76; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 68.

All-Class: Stallbaumer, South Loup, 189; Arbuthnot, SEM, 150; Huss, Fairbury, 141; O’Neill, SEM, 139; Eickhoff, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 109; Ross, South Loup, 109.

DIGS

Class A: Hansen, Grand Island, 496; Gologan, Om. Westside, 485; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 440; Frame, Gretna, 440; Worley, Kearney, 426; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 425; Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 423; Galligan, Elkhorn South, 416; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 397; Butler, Millard South, 390.

Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 754; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 587; Douglas, Om. Skutt, 523; Rice, Waverly, 519; Andersen, Elkhorn, 503; Kriens, South Sioux City, 498; Loosvelt, York, 454; Fletcher, Grand Island Northwest, 454; Benson, Hastings, 404; Stanley, Sidney, 402.

Omaha area: Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 506; Wirges, Om. Christian, 494; Brack, Weeping Water, 471; Larson, Wahoo, 437; Huitink, Om. Christian, 423; Borner, Douglas County West, 421.

All-Class: Mauch, Bennington, 754; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 587; Lierman, Fairbury, 580; Moeller, Pierce, 553; Gibbs, Columbus Lakeview, 542.

Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

