Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 27

Check out the latest Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.
* * *
KILLS
Class A : Dalton, Fremont, 483; Traudt, Grand Island, 428; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 419; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 399; Laird, Om. Westside, 385; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 382; Gobel, Lincoln Southwest, 374; Ries, Norfolk, 366; Hoos, Grand Island, 364; Loschen, Om. Marian, 361; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 361.
Class B: Burke, Om. Skutt, 430; Turek, Seward, 393; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 377; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 371; Crist, Crete, 361; Leeling, Sidney, 348; Buzbee, Bennington, 344; Moore, Waverly, 325; Kircher, Norris, 313; Clarke, Alliance, 311.
Omaha area: Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 438; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 406; Osmera, Wahoo, 333; Smith, Wahoo, 262; Glock, Ashland-Greenwood, 257; Comer, Omaha Concordia, 256; Wirges, Om. Christian, 256.
All-Class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 596; Dolliver, Malcolm, 505; Dalton, Fremont, 483; Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 482; Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 460.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Venable, Lincoln Pius X, .404; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, .400; Loschen, Om. Marian, .373; Hart, Gretna, .351; Lionberger, Lincoln Southwest, .337; Traudt, Grand Island, .336; Laird, Om. Westside, .335; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, .329; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .311; Fuchs, Lincoln East, .310.
Class B: Snodgrass, Om. Duchesne, .409; Buzbee, Bennington, .344; Link, Om. Skutt, .333; Kircher, Norris, .331; Burke, Om. Skutt, .323; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .320; Miller, Seward, .310; Moore, Waverly, .293; Landon, Waverly, .290; Rasgorshek, Crete, .287.
Omaha area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .541; Roseland, Platteview, .310; Schmidt, Om. Concordia, .282; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, .267; Liss, Douglas County West, .252.
All-Class: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .541; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .470; Ryan, Overton, .434; West, Wausa, .418; Snodgrass, Om. Duchesne, .409.
ASSISTS
Class A: Long, Lincoln Southwest, 1,008; Bradford, Lincoln East, 983; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 978; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 959; Campie, Om. Marian, 946; Streich, Norfolk, 799; Lottman, Lincoln North Star, 796; Taylor, Grand Island, 788; Healy, Om. Westside, 774; Denker, Fremont, 735.
Class B: Uhlir, Bennington, 998; Kratochvil, Seward, 916; Rowley, Waverly, 906; Booth, Elkhorn North, 839; Riddle, Sidney, 786; Bessler, Crete, 672; Schutte, Elkhorn, 658; Banker, Om. Skutt, 657; West, Scottsbluff, 651; Leuck, Om. Skutt, 578.
Omaha area: Waido, Wahoo, 807; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 703; Wilkinson, Om. Concordia, 696; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 679; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 427; Haynes, Om. Brownell Talbot, 427.
All-Class: Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, 1,017; Long, Lincoln Southwest, 1,008; : Uhlir, Bennington, 998; Unseld, Pierce, 994; Bradford, Lincoln East, 983.
ACES
Class A: Lewis, Om. Northwest, 112; Festersen, Om. Central, 83; Dotzler, Om. Burke, 73; Craig, Bellevue East, 67; Pokharel, Millard West, 63; Butler, Millard South, 62; Paroda-Dillman, Om. Central, 61; Sheppard, Fremont, 58; Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 55; Heckenlively, Gretna, 55.
Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 74; Meyer, Norris, 69; West, Scottsbluff, 65; Burke, Om. Skutt, 64; Hagedorn, Om. Skutt, 61; Siebert, Seward, 55; Foote, Scottsbluff, 51; Sebree, Bennington, 49; Hafeman, Scottsbluff, 48; Malesker, Om. Mercy, 48.
Omaha area: Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 95; Larson, Wahoo, 75; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 63; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 61; Gocke, Conestoga, 60; Thaden, Om. Brownell Talbot, 59; Liss, Douglas County West, 59; Smith, Wahoo, 59.
All-Class: Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 112; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 98; Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 95; Moeller, Pierce, 88; Festersen, Om. Central, 83.
BLOCKS
Class A: Loschen, Om. Marian, 80; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 77; Helmbrecht, Kearney, 76; Jackson, Om. Central, 75; Vitera, Papillion-La Vista, 73; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 66; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 63; Weber, Bellevue East, 63; Roth, Om. Marian, 61; Kramer, Om. Burke, 61.
Class B: Clarke, Alliance, 108; Stoppkotte, Grand Island Northwest, 94; Rice, Norris, 89; Miller, Seward, 87; Buzbee, Bennington, 72; Montes, Alliance, 65; Landon, Waverly, 62; Foote, Scottsbluff, 61; Wiese, Waverly, 60; Horne, Scottsbluff, 55.
Omaha area: Burch, Weeping Water, 103; Ridge, Weeping Water, 87; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 79; Mogensen, Weeping Water, 76; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 68.
All-Class: Stallbaumer, South Loup, 189; Arbuthnot, SEM, 150; Huss, Fairbury, 141; O’Neill, SEM, 139; Eickhoff, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 109; Ross, South Loup, 109.
DIGS
Class A: Hansen, Grand Island, 496; Gologan, Om. Westside, 485; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 440; Frame, Gretna, 440; Worley, Kearney, 426; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 425; Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 423; Galligan, Elkhorn South, 416; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 397; Butler, Millard South, 390.
Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 754; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 587; Douglas, Om. Skutt, 523; Rice, Waverly, 519; Andersen, Elkhorn, 503; Kriens, South Sioux City, 498; Loosvelt, York, 454; Fletcher, Grand Island Northwest, 454; Benson, Hastings, 404; Stanley, Sidney, 402.
Omaha area: Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 506; Wirges, Om. Christian, 494; Brack, Weeping Water, 471; Larson, Wahoo, 437; Huitink, Om. Christian, 423; Borner, Douglas County West, 421.
All-Class: Mauch, Bennington, 754; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 587; Lierman, Fairbury, 580; Moeller, Pierce, 553; Gibbs, Columbus Lakeview, 542.
Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.
