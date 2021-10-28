Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 28

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.
KILLS
Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 437; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 412; McCune, Gretna, 402; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 373; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 354; Golden, Om. Northwest, 342; Traudt, Grand Island, 340; Brott, Lincoln Pius X, 333; Hoos, Grand Island, 332; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 329 Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, 321; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 318.
Class B: Scheierman, York, 519; Waters, Norris, 390; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 366; Burke, Om. Skutt, 352; Harbison, Lexington, 347; Allick, Waverly, 329; Bunjer, Elkhorn, 310; Campbell, Sidney, 279; Jones, Aurora, 265; Hans, Platteview, 259; Jelinek, Norris, 250; Browning, Alliance, 244.
Omaha-Area: Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 548; Larson, Wahoo, 459; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 433; Lemke, Mead, 371; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 350; Andersen, Arlington, 305; Hubschman, Om. Roncalli, 292; Comer, Om. Concordia, 244; Gubbels, Arlington, 237; Luetkenhaus, Mead, 237.
All-Class: Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 548; Scheierman, York, 519; Keck, Kearney Catholic, 518; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 470; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 437.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, .374; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, .369; Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, .355; Martinez, Om. Central, .351; Brott, Lincoln Pius X, .348; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .348; Lopuyo, Om. Central, .322; Millard, Millard West, .321; Fuchs, Lincoln East, .312; Heckenlively, Gretna, .311.
Class B: Waters, Norris, .371; Kremer, Om. Skutt, .358; Burke, Om. Skutt, .348; Raszler, Elkhorn, .344; Heyne, Om. Skutt, .335; Moore, Waverly, .332; Scheierman, York, .327; Clarke, Alliance, .313; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .299; Allick, Waverly, .275.
Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .441; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, .374; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .369; Larson, Wahoo, .314; Hubschman, Om. Roncalli, .303; Lemke, Mead, .297; Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, .273; George, Om. Roncalli, .255; Oldenburg, Mead, .238; Andersen, Arlington, .233.
All-Class: Ryan, Overton, .446; Wurtz, Douglas County West, .441; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .427; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, .374; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, .374.
ASSISTS
Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 986; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 936; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 899; Campie, Om. Marian, 872; Kelly, Grand Island, 865; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 850; Walters, Millard West, 836; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 751; Bradford, Lincoln East, 743; Fleming, Millard South, 707.
Class B: Schomers, Om. Skutt, 962; Boesiger, Norris, 840; Allick, Waverly, 798; Booth, Elkhorn North, 765; Schuster, Aurora, 751; Haines, Lexington, 652; Winkler, Gering, 626; Coudeyras, Beatrice, 609; Schutte, Elkhorn, 530; Uhlir, Bennington, 517.
Omaha-Area: Quinn, Mead, 773; Needham, Om. Roncalli, 663; Wakefield, Arlington, 618; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 505; Kalkowski, Louisville, 482; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 446; Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, 424; Bolden, Wahoo Neumann, 399; Gocke, Conestoga, 384; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 382.
All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 986; Schomers, Om. Skutt, 962; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 936; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 899; Campie, Om. Marian, 872.
ACES
Class A: Estudillo, Fremont, 64; Lewis, Om. Northwest, 62; Festersen, Om. Central, 61; Dotzler, Om. Burke, 53; Luke, Kearney, 51; Wayne, Om. Central, 51; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 46; Golden, Om. Northwest, 46; Carlson, Om. Burke, 44; Symonsbergen, Lincoln Southwest, 43.
Class B: Burke, Omaha Skutt, 77; VanScoy, Waverly, 58; Boesiger, Norris, 57; Caba, Plattsmouth, 55; Douglas, Om. Skutt, 50; Estrada, Adams Central, 47; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 47; Steggall, Alliance, 43; Schutte, Elkhorn, 41; Havranek, Grand island Northwest, 40; Stanley, Sidney, 40; Hausmann, Norris, 40.
Omaha-Area: Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 66; Foupht, Om. Christian, 65; Quinn, Mead, 64; Houtink, Om. Christian, 60; Borner, Douglas County West, 60; Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 57; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 56; Osmera, Wahoo, 56; Patocka, Mead, 53; Liss, Douglas County West, 52.
All-Class: Whipple, Santee, 88; Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 83; Burke, Omaha Skutt, 77; Fowler, Sandhills Valley, 76; Elkins, Malcolm, 73.
BLOCKS
Class A: TeKrony, Om. Westside, 99; Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 97; Haith, Lincoln Pius X, 93; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 76; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 74; Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 72; Washington, Lincoln Northeast, 70; Bond, Bellevue West, 70; Martinez, Om. Central, 69; Lamb, Om. Westside, 68.
Class B: Wolfe, Elkhorn, 95; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 79; Randel, McCook, 75; Montes, Alliance, 66; Nachtigal, Aurora, 62; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 60; Ziemba, York, 60; Kotschwar, McCook, 59; Banitt, Waverly, 59; Clarke, Alliance, 59.
Omaha-Area: Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 105; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 93; Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 73; Genoways, Fort Calhoun, 51; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 50; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 45; Foupht, Om. Christian, 43; Ingwersen, Wahoo Neumann, 42; Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 42; B. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 41; Meier, Om. Concordia, 39; Earlywine, Om. Roncalli, 38; L. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 38.
All-Class: Holt, Leyton, 149; McFarland, SEM, 125; Dance, Creighton, 108; Tuttle, Ogallala, 107; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 105.
DIGS
Class A: Schwanebeck, Norfolk, 577; Glogowski, Millard South, 526; Worley, Kearney, 521; Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 499; Galvin, Millard North, 484; Frame, Gretna, 480; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 453; Draper, Om. Marian, 430; Estudillo, Fremont, 422; Cole, Papillion-La Vista South, 420.
Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 588; Stanley, Sidney, 511; Browning, Alliance, 452; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 449; Jensen, Aurora, 447; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 436; VanScoy, Waverly, 433; Andersen, Elkhorn, 423; Jelinek, Norris, 402; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 391.
Omaha-Area: Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 459; Huitink, Om. Christian, 390; Wirges, Om. Christian, 389; Luben, Wahoo, 369; Larson, Wahoo, 368; Borner, Douglas County West, 331; Garmond, Fort Calhoun, 326; Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 321; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 317; Patocka, Mead, 299.
All-Class: Garrett, Chadron, 712; Kelly, Ogallala, 623; Pandorf, South Loup, 600; Taake, Battle Creek, 595; Mauch, Bennington, 588.
Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.
