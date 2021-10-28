 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 28
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 28

Another week of Nebraska high school volleyball action is in the books, so here are the updated team rankings for each class from Mike Patterson.

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.

* * *

KILLS

Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 437; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 412; McCune, Gretna, 402; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 373; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 354; Golden, Om. Northwest, 342; Traudt, Grand Island, 340; Brott, Lincoln Pius X, 333; Hoos, Grand Island, 332; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 329 Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, 321; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 318.

Class B: Scheierman, York, 519; Waters, Norris, 390; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 366; Burke, Om. Skutt, 352; Harbison, Lexington, 347; Allick, Waverly, 329; Bunjer, Elkhorn, 310; Campbell, Sidney, 279; Jones, Aurora, 265; Hans, Platteview, 259; Jelinek, Norris, 250; Browning, Alliance, 244.

Omaha-Area: Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 548; Larson, Wahoo, 459; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 433; Lemke, Mead, 371; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 350; Andersen, Arlington, 305; Hubschman, Om. Roncalli, 292; Comer, Om. Concordia, 244; Gubbels, Arlington, 237; Luetkenhaus, Mead, 237.

All-Class: Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 548; Scheierman, York, 519; Keck, Kearney Catholic, 518; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 470; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 437.

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, .374; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, .369; Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, .355; Martinez, Om. Central, .351; Brott, Lincoln Pius X, .348; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .348; Lopuyo, Om. Central, .322; Millard, Millard West, .321; Fuchs, Lincoln East, .312; Heckenlively, Gretna, .311.

Class B: Waters, Norris, .371; Kremer, Om. Skutt, .358; Burke, Om. Skutt, .348; Raszler, Elkhorn, .344; Heyne, Om. Skutt, .335; Moore, Waverly, .332; Scheierman, York, .327; Clarke, Alliance, .313; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .299; Allick, Waverly, .275.

Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .441; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, .374; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .369; Larson, Wahoo, .314; Hubschman, Om. Roncalli, .303; Lemke, Mead, .297; Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, .273; George, Om. Roncalli, .255; Oldenburg, Mead, .238; Andersen, Arlington, .233.

All-Class: Ryan, Overton, .446; Wurtz, Douglas County West, .441; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .427; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, .374; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, .374.

ASSISTS

Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 986; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 936; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 899; Campie, Om. Marian, 872; Kelly, Grand Island, 865; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 850; Walters, Millard West, 836; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 751; Bradford, Lincoln East, 743; Fleming, Millard South, 707.

Class B: Schomers, Om. Skutt, 962; Boesiger, Norris, 840; Allick, Waverly, 798; Booth, Elkhorn North, 765; Schuster, Aurora, 751; Haines, Lexington, 652; Winkler, Gering, 626; Coudeyras, Beatrice, 609; Schutte, Elkhorn, 530; Uhlir, Bennington, 517.

Omaha-Area: Quinn, Mead, 773; Needham, Om. Roncalli, 663; Wakefield, Arlington, 618; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 505; Kalkowski, Louisville, 482; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 446; Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, 424; Bolden, Wahoo Neumann, 399; Gocke, Conestoga, 384; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 382.

All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 986; Schomers, Om. Skutt, 962; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 936; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 899; Campie, Om. Marian, 872.

ACES

Class A: Estudillo, Fremont, 64; Lewis, Om. Northwest, 62; Festersen, Om. Central, 61; Dotzler, Om. Burke, 53; Luke, Kearney, 51; Wayne, Om. Central, 51; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 46; Golden, Om. Northwest, 46; Carlson, Om. Burke, 44; Symonsbergen, Lincoln Southwest, 43.

Class B: Burke, Omaha Skutt, 77; VanScoy, Waverly, 58; Boesiger, Norris, 57; Caba, Plattsmouth, 55; Douglas, Om. Skutt, 50; Estrada, Adams Central, 47; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 47; Steggall, Alliance, 43; Schutte, Elkhorn, 41; Havranek, Grand island Northwest, 40; Stanley, Sidney, 40; Hausmann, Norris, 40.

Omaha-Area: Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 66; Foupht, Om. Christian, 65; Quinn, Mead, 64; Houtink, Om. Christian, 60; Borner, Douglas County West, 60; Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 57; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 56; Osmera, Wahoo, 56; Patocka, Mead, 53; Liss, Douglas County West, 52.

All-Class: Whipple, Santee, 88; Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 83; Burke, Omaha Skutt, 77; Fowler, Sandhills Valley, 76; Elkins, Malcolm, 73.

BLOCKS

Class A: TeKrony, Om. Westside, 99; Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 97; Haith, Lincoln Pius X, 93; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 76; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 74; Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 72; Washington, Lincoln Northeast, 70; Bond, Bellevue West, 70; Martinez, Om. Central, 69; Lamb, Om. Westside, 68.

Class B: Wolfe, Elkhorn, 95; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 79; Randel, McCook, 75; Montes, Alliance, 66; Nachtigal, Aurora, 62; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 60; Ziemba, York, 60; Kotschwar, McCook, 59; Banitt, Waverly, 59; Clarke, Alliance, 59.

Omaha-Area: Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 105; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 93; Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 73; Genoways, Fort Calhoun, 51; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 50; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 45; Foupht, Om. Christian, 43; Ingwersen, Wahoo Neumann, 42; Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 42; B. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 41; Meier, Om. Concordia, 39; Earlywine, Om. Roncalli, 38; L. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 38.

All-Class: Holt, Leyton, 149; McFarland, SEM, 125; Dance, Creighton, 108; Tuttle, Ogallala, 107; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 105.

DIGS

Class A: Schwanebeck, Norfolk, 577; Glogowski, Millard South, 526; Worley, Kearney, 521; Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 499; Galvin, Millard North, 484; Frame, Gretna, 480; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 453; Draper, Om. Marian, 430; Estudillo, Fremont, 422; Cole, Papillion-La Vista South, 420.

Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 588; Stanley, Sidney, 511; Browning, Alliance, 452; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 449; Jensen, Aurora, 447; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 436; VanScoy, Waverly, 433; Andersen, Elkhorn, 423; Jelinek, Norris, 402; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 391.

Omaha-Area: Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 459; Huitink, Om. Christian, 390; Wirges, Om. Christian, 389; Luben, Wahoo, 369; Larson, Wahoo, 368; Borner, Douglas County West, 331; Garmond, Fort Calhoun, 326; Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 321; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 317; Patocka, Mead, 299.

All-Class: Garrett, Chadron, 712; Kelly, Ogallala, 623; Pandorf, South Loup, 600; Taake, Battle Creek, 595; Mauch, Bennington, 588.

Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

