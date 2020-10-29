 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 29
VOLLEYBALL

date 2020-10-29

Check out Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.

* * *

KILLS

Class A : Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 452; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 363; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 349; Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West, 338; Gray, Elkhorn South, 314; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 314; Purdy, North Platte, 310; Laird, Omaha Westside, 310; Mendick, Bellevue East, 285; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, 268.

Class B: Scheierman, York, 452; Lauenstein, Waverly, 400; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 364; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 326; Waters, Norris, 308; Hudson, Aurora, 299; Sealey, Hastings, 266; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 242; Berger, Plattsmouth, 239; Thomas, Elkhorn, 234.

Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 390; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 335; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 254; Hans, Louisville, 246; Lemke, Mead, 236; Sears, Wahoo, 231; Andersen, Arlington, 220; Halbmaier, Mead, 218; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 211; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 199.

All-Class: Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 452; Scheierman, York, 452; Helzer, Oakland-Craig, 443; Zohner, Battle Creek, 430; Pick, Wayne, 424.

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: Gray, Elkhorn South, .451; Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, .428; Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, .385; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .376; Novacek, Kearney, .347; Al. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, .329; Coen, Lincoln Southwest, .328; Loschen, Omaha Marian, .318; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .314; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, .296.

Class B: Raszler, Elkhorn, .475; Krause, Omaha Skutt, .474; Heyne, Omaha Skutt, .366; Kroeker, Norris, .354; Waters, Norris, .352; Lauenstein, Waverly, .332; Berger, Plattsmouth, .308; Snodgrass, Omaha Duchesne, .308; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, .307; Thompson, Nebraska City, .304.

Omaha-Area: Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .442; Larson, Wahoo, .421; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, .340; Wurtz, Douglas County West, .326; Lienemann, Fort Calhoun, .322; Hubschman, Omaha Roncalli, .318; Halbmaier, Mead, .318; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .306; Cullen, Fort Calhoun, .296; Lemke, Mead, .260.

All-Class: Raszler, Elkhorn, .475; Krause, Omaha Skutt, .474; Lindner, Pleasanton, .469; Moss, Syracuse, .459; Gray, Elkhorn South, .451.

ASSISTS

Class A: Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 927; Woodin, Elkhorn South, 907; Bartee, Kearney, 791; Fleming, Millard South, 768; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 764; Poppert, Omaha Westside, 757; Bellinghausen, Millard North, 756; Neff, North Platte, 755; Streich, Norfolk, 696; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 653.

Class B: Gray, Omaha Skutt, 828; Nadgwick, Elkhorn, 811; Boesiger, Norris, 795; Havranek, Grand Island Northwest, 747; Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 726; Booth, Elkhorn North, 659; Alvarado, Alliance, 576; Coudeyas, Beatrice, 572; Coil, Hastings, 557; Hoover, Nebraska City, 528.

Omaha-Area: Glock, Wahoo, 772; Quinn, Mead, 671; Needham, Omaha Roncalli, 583; Kalkowski, Louisville, 568; Wells, Fort Calhoun, 502; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 466; Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 419; Murdock, Douglas County West, 388; Wakefield, Arlington, 378; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 372.

All-Class: Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 927; Woodin, Elkhorn South, 907; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 828; Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 813; Nadgwick, Elkhorn, 811.

ACES

Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 55; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 41; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 38; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 37; Neff, North Platte, 36; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 36; Bartee, Kearney, 36; Petrovic, Papillion-La Vista South, 36; Schwanebeck, Norfolk, 36; Kalin, Norfolk, 35.

Class B: Krause, Omaha Skutt, 73; Knust, Aurora, 61; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 59; Schuster, Aurora, 56; Hoover, Nebraska City, 54; Boesiger, Norris, 53; Booth, Elkhorn North, 47; Shaw, Hastings, 45; Clarke, Alliance, 45; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 41; Raszler, Elkhorn, 41; Schuster, Aurora, 41.

Omaha-Area: Borner, Douglas County West, 60; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 57; Sears, Wahoo, 51; Lemke, Mead, 50; Kavan, Wahoo, 47; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 46; Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock, 44; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 44; Bickford, Weeping Water, 44; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 44.

All-Class: Nienhueser, Kenesaw, 77; Keilig, Centura, 75; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 74; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 73; Oxford, Twin Loup, 72.

BLOCKS

Class A: Millard, Millard West, 146; Brewer, Millard West, 100; TeKrony, Omaha Westside, 97; Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 83; Gray, Elkhorn South, 79; Egan, Bellevue East, 77;Bankston, Millard North, 77; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 74; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 71; Schaefer, Lincoln North Star, 64.

Class B: Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 135; Schuster, Aurora, 82; Jones, Aurora, 77; Case, York, 76; Allick, Waverly, 68; Apfel, Grand Island Northwest, 68; Schaaf, Beatrice, 62; Hudson, Aurora, 61; Russell, Nebraska City, 59; Stai, Norris, 58; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 58; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 58.

Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, 84; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 75; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 51; Andersen, Arlington, 43; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 37; Vovk, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 33; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 33; Glock, Wahoo, 32; Cullen, Fort Calhoun, 32; Burch, Weeping Water, 31; Murdock, Douglas County West, 31.

All-Class: Tietz, BRLD, 225; Nolting, BRLD, 156; Millard, Millard West, 146; Moore, Mullen, 146; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 135.

DIGS

Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 491; Healy, Omaha Westside, 455; Miller, Lincoln Pius X, 448; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 409; Glogowski, Millard South, 365; Galvin, Millard North, 360; Warner, Lincoln North Star, 356; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 345; Riggs, Papillion-La Vista, 339; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 339.

Class B: Hatcliff, Beatrice, 491; Knust, Aurora, 476; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 466; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 458; Mauch, Bennington, 420; Doucet, McCook, 406; Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood, 397; Norlen, Hastings, 380; McFarland, Gering, 377; Ramsey, Norris, 364.

Omaha-Area: Borner, Douglas County West, 428; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 331; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 323; Kavan, Wahoo, 319; Larson, Wahoo, 305; Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 259; Luben, Wahoo, 248; Sears, Wahoo, 247; Aronson, Weeping Water, 222; Hans, Louisville, 211.

All-Class: Fiddelke, Ravenna, 669; Jurgens, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 609; Garrett, Chadron, 581; Kelly, Ogallala, 575; Bunner, Blue Hill, 556.

Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

