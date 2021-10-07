Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 7

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.
KILLS
Class A: McCune, Gretna, 317; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 317; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 260; Golden, Om. Northwest, 244; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 237; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 236; Hoos, Grand Island, 229; Traudt, Grand Island, 227; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 225; Brott, Lincoln Pius X, 225.
Class B: Scheierman, York, 379; Harbison, Lexington, 276; Waters, Norris, 261; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 258; Jones, Aurora, 201; Bunjer, Elkhorn, 194; Allick, Waverly, 193; Burke, Om. Skutt, 193; Hans, Platteview, 181; Ray, Gering, 178.
Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 300; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 297; Lemke, Mead, 296; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 289; Andersen, Arlington, 220; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 195; Gubbels, Arlington, 190; Hubschman, Om. Roncalli, 188; Luetkenhaus, Mead, 182; Comer, Om. Concordia, 163.
All-Class: Scheierman, York, 379; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 363; McCune, Gretna, 317; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 317; Hahn, Johnson-Brock, 312.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, .363; Martinez, Om. Central, .359; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, .358; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .340; Millard, Millard West, .329; Brott, Lincoln Pius X, .324; Williams, Fremont, .311; Bolden, Fremont, .310; Lopuyo, Om. Central, .309; Roth, Om. Marian, .307.
Class B: Raszler, Elkhorn, .373; Kremer, Om. Skutt, .371; Waters, Norris, .356; Burke, Om. Skutt, .337; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .331; Clarke, Alliance, .329; Scheierman, York, .321; Heyne, Om. Skutt, .315; Buzbee, Bennington, .281; Scott, Adams Central, .280.
Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .438; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .341; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, .338; Larson, Wahoo, .318; Lemke, Mead, .317; Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, .294; Hubschman, Om. Roncalli, .281; Andersen, Arlington, .257; Oldenburg, Mead, .222; George, Om. Roncalli, .218.
All-Class: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .438; Ryan, Overton, .437; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .410; Baumert, Howells-Dodge, .404; Swanson, Diller-Odell, .388.
ASSISTS
Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 855; Walters, Millard West, 709; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 664; Campie, Om. Marian, 619; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 597; Kelly, Grand Island, 593; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 578; Bradford, Lincoln East, 508; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 446; Mehlin, Kearney, 443.
Class B: Boesiger, Norris, 576; Schuster, Aurora, 557; Booth, Elkhorn North, 529; Allick, Waverly, 528; Schomers, Om. Skutt, 523; Haines, Lexington, 507; Winkler, Gering, 486; Coudeyras, Beatrice, 378; Havranek, Grand Island Northwest, 361; Hirschfeld, York, 358.
Omaha-Area: Quinn, Mead, 602; Wakefield, Arlington, 450; Needham, Om. Roncalli, 444; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 344; Kalkowski, Louisville, 338; Meyer, Om. Concordia, 344; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 318; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 260; Coffey, Wahoo, 244; Bolden, Wahoo Neumann, 242.
All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 855; Walters, Millard West, 709; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 664; Campie, Om. Marian, 619; Quinn, Mead, 602.
ACES
Class A: Estudillo, Fremont, 52; Festersen, Om. Central, 41; Golden, Om. Northwest, 41; Lewis, Om. Northwest, 39; Luke, Kearney, 39; Dotzler, Om. Burke, 38; Mackling, Gretna, 36; Rademacher, Lincoln East, 35; Sweet, Om. South, 34; Carlson, Om. Burke, 33.
Class B: Burke, Omaha Skutt, 50; VanScoy, Waverly, 44; Boesiger, Norris, 41; Steggall, Alliance, 36; Caba, Plattsmouth, 35; Estrada, Adams Central, 33; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 32; Shepherd, York, 30; Vinkenberg, Aurora, 30; Allick, Waverly, 29.
Omaha-Area: Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 45; Quinn, Mead, 44; Osmera, Wahoo, 40; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 37; Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 35; Patocka, Mead, 35; Lemke, Mead, 35; Borner, Douglas County West, 34; Liss, Douglas County West, 34; Waito, Wahoo, 31; Comer, Om. Concordia, 31; Snyder, Om. Concordia, 31.
All-Class: Elkins, Malcolm, 60; Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 56; Estudillo, Fremont, 52; Toof, Hay Springs, 52; Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 51.
BLOCKS
Class A: Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 82; TeKrony, Om. Westside, 68; Haith, Lincoln Pius X, 63; Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 55; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 53; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 52; Thiebauth, Elkhorn South, 52; Washington, Lincoln Northeast, 50; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 46; Talbert, Kearney, 42.
Class B: Wolfe, Elkhorn, 70; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 55; Randel, McCook, 54; Ray, Gering, 54; Banitt, Waverly, 51; Kotschwar, McCook, 50; Stevenson, Aurora, 46; Ziemba, York, 41; Rotherham, Gering, 41; Montes, Alliance, 40; Kassebaum, Waverly, 40; Moore, Waverly, 40.
Omaha-Area: Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 67; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 50; Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 37; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 35; Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 29; Earlywine, Om. Roncalli, 27; Ingwersen, Wahoo Neumann, 25; Meier, Om. Roncalli, 24; Genoways, Fort Calhoun, 24; L. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 24.
All-Class: Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 82; Dance, Creighton, 81; Tuttle, Ogallala, 80; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 70; TeKrony, Om. Westside, 68.
DIGS
Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 454; Worley, Kearney, 397; Frame, Gretna, 370; Glogowski, Millard South, 340; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 340; Galvin, Millard North, 336; Schwanebeck, Norfolk, 335; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 327; McCune, Gretna, 322; Hazen, Millard West, 313.
Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 334; Jensen, Aurora, 333; VanScoy, Waverly, 325; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 321; Stanley, Sidney, 318; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 313; Ray, Gering, 302; Doucet, McCook, 296; Browning, Alliance, 293; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 288.
Omaha-Area: Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 296; Luben, Wahoo, 245; Larson, Wahoo, 242; Patocka, Mead, 228; Luetkenhaus, Mead, 211; Leach, Louisville, 200; Glock, Ashland-Greenwood, 193; Lemke, Mead, 192; Osmera, Wahoo, 183; Borner, Douglas County West, 180.
All-Class: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 454; Kelly, Ogallala, 450; Liewer, O’Neill, 429; Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 421; Garrett, Chadron, 416.
Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.
