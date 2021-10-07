 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 7
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 7

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.

* * *

KILLS

Class A: McCune, Gretna, 317; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 317; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 260; Golden, Om. Northwest, 244; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 237; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 236; Hoos, Grand Island, 229; Traudt, Grand Island, 227; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 225; Brott, Lincoln Pius X, 225.

Class B: Scheierman, York, 379; Harbison, Lexington, 276; Waters, Norris, 261; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 258; Jones, Aurora, 201; Bunjer, Elkhorn, 194; Allick, Waverly, 193; Burke, Om. Skutt, 193; Hans, Platteview, 181; Ray, Gering, 178.

Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 300; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 297; Lemke, Mead, 296; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 289; Andersen, Arlington, 220; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 195; Gubbels, Arlington, 190; Hubschman, Om. Roncalli, 188; Luetkenhaus, Mead, 182; Comer, Om. Concordia, 163.

All-Class: Scheierman, York, 379; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 363; McCune, Gretna, 317; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 317; Hahn, Johnson-Brock, 312.

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, .363; Martinez, Om. Central, .359; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, .358; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .340; Millard, Millard West, .329; Brott, Lincoln Pius X, .324; Williams, Fremont, .311; Bolden, Fremont, .310; Lopuyo, Om. Central, .309; Roth, Om. Marian, .307.

Class B: Raszler, Elkhorn, .373; Kremer, Om. Skutt, .371; Waters, Norris, .356; Burke, Om. Skutt, .337; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .331; Clarke, Alliance, .329; Scheierman, York, .321; Heyne, Om. Skutt, .315; Buzbee, Bennington, .281; Scott, Adams Central, .280.

Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .438; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .341; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, .338; Larson, Wahoo, .318; Lemke, Mead, .317; Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, .294; Hubschman, Om. Roncalli, .281; Andersen, Arlington, .257; Oldenburg, Mead, .222; George, Om. Roncalli, .218.

All-Class: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .438; Ryan, Overton, .437; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .410; Baumert, Howells-Dodge, .404; Swanson, Diller-Odell, .388.

ASSISTS

Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 855; Walters, Millard West, 709; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 664; Campie, Om. Marian, 619; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 597; Kelly, Grand Island, 593; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 578; Bradford, Lincoln East, 508; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 446; Mehlin, Kearney, 443.

Class B: Boesiger, Norris, 576; Schuster, Aurora, 557; Booth, Elkhorn North, 529; Allick, Waverly, 528; Schomers, Om. Skutt, 523; Haines, Lexington, 507; Winkler, Gering, 486; Coudeyras, Beatrice, 378; Havranek, Grand Island Northwest, 361; Hirschfeld, York, 358.

Omaha-Area: Quinn, Mead, 602; Wakefield, Arlington, 450; Needham, Om. Roncalli, 444; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 344; Kalkowski, Louisville, 338; Meyer, Om. Concordia, 344; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 318; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 260; Coffey, Wahoo, 244; Bolden, Wahoo Neumann, 242.

All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 855; Walters, Millard West, 709; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 664; Campie, Om. Marian, 619; Quinn, Mead, 602.

ACES

Class A: Estudillo, Fremont, 52; Festersen, Om. Central, 41; Golden, Om. Northwest, 41; Lewis, Om. Northwest, 39; Luke, Kearney, 39; Dotzler, Om. Burke, 38; Mackling, Gretna, 36; Rademacher, Lincoln East, 35; Sweet, Om. South, 34; Carlson, Om. Burke, 33.

Class B: Burke, Omaha Skutt, 50; VanScoy, Waverly, 44; Boesiger, Norris, 41; Steggall, Alliance, 36; Caba, Plattsmouth, 35; Estrada, Adams Central, 33; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 32; Shepherd, York, 30; Vinkenberg, Aurora, 30; Allick, Waverly, 29.

Omaha-Area: Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 45; Quinn, Mead, 44; Osmera, Wahoo, 40; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 37; Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 35; Patocka, Mead, 35; Lemke, Mead, 35; Borner, Douglas County West, 34; Liss, Douglas County West, 34; Waito, Wahoo, 31; Comer, Om. Concordia, 31; Snyder, Om. Concordia, 31.

All-Class: Elkins, Malcolm, 60; Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 56; Estudillo, Fremont, 52; Toof, Hay Springs, 52; Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 51.

BLOCKS

Class A: Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 82; TeKrony, Om. Westside, 68; Haith, Lincoln Pius X, 63; Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 55; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 53; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 52; Thiebauth, Elkhorn South, 52; Washington, Lincoln Northeast, 50; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 46; Talbert, Kearney, 42.

Class B: Wolfe, Elkhorn, 70; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 55; Randel, McCook, 54; Ray, Gering, 54; Banitt, Waverly, 51; Kotschwar, McCook, 50; Stevenson, Aurora, 46; Ziemba, York, 41; Rotherham, Gering, 41; Montes, Alliance, 40; Kassebaum, Waverly, 40; Moore, Waverly, 40.

Omaha-Area: Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 67; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 50; Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 37; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 35; Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 29; Earlywine, Om. Roncalli, 27; Ingwersen, Wahoo Neumann, 25; Meier, Om. Roncalli, 24; Genoways, Fort Calhoun, 24; L. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 24.

All-Class: Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 82; Dance, Creighton, 81; Tuttle, Ogallala, 80; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 70; TeKrony, Om. Westside, 68.

DIGS

Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 454; Worley, Kearney, 397; Frame, Gretna, 370; Glogowski, Millard South, 340; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 340; Galvin, Millard North, 336; Schwanebeck, Norfolk, 335; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 327; McCune, Gretna, 322; Hazen, Millard West, 313.

Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 334; Jensen, Aurora, 333; VanScoy, Waverly, 325; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 321; Stanley, Sidney, 318; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 313; Ray, Gering, 302; Doucet, McCook, 296; Browning, Alliance, 293; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 288.

Omaha-Area: Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 296; Luben, Wahoo, 245; Larson, Wahoo, 242; Patocka, Mead, 228; Luetkenhaus, Mead, 211; Leach, Louisville, 200; Glock, Ashland-Greenwood, 193; Lemke, Mead, 192; Osmera, Wahoo, 183; Borner, Douglas County West, 180.

All-Class: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 454; Kelly, Ogallala, 450; Liewer, O’Neill, 429; Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 421; Garrett, Chadron, 416.

Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert