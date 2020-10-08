Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 8

Check out high school volleyball stat leaders below.
KILLS
Class A : Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 289; Gray, Elkhorn South, 262; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 262; Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West, 252; Purdy, North Platte, 244; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 226; MacTaggart, Millard West, 216; Novacek, Kearney, 194; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 194; Hagedorn, Millard South, 186.
Class B: Scheierman, York, 318; Lauenstein, Waverly, 244; Hudson, Aurora, 217; Sealey, Hastings, 208; Waters, Norris, 205; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 201; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 195; VonRentzell, Ashland-Greenwood, 170; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 160; Ray, Gering, 153.
Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 270; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 202; Lemke, Mead, 177; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 167; Halbmaier, Mead, 164; Sears, Wahoo, 153; Hans, Louisville, 150; Andersen, Arlington, 149; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 141; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 138.
All-Class: Meyer, Superior, 332; Scheierman, York, 318; Pick, Wayne, 310; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 289; Zohner, Battle Creek, 288.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Gray, Elkhorn South, .472; Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, .409; Novacek, Kearney, .395; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .382; Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, .354; Al. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, .310; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .308; Loschen, Omaha Marian, .305; Millard, Millard West, .298; Abendroth, Millard South, .283.
Class B: Krause, Omaha Skutt, .453; Allick, Waverly, .433; Waters, Norris, .390; Thompson, Nebraska City, .361; Kroeker, Norris, .348; Berger, Plattsmouth, .340; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, .334; Lauenstein, Waverly, .326; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, .308; Guenther, Platteview, .285.
Omaha-Area: Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .470; Larson, Wahoo, .402; Wurtz, Douglas County West, .366; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, .349; Halbmaier, Mead, .340; Hubschman, Omaha Roncalli, .336; Lienemann, Fort Calhoun, .335; Shipley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .287; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .281; Lemke, Mead, .271.
All-Class: Lindner, Pleasanton, .490; Gray, Elkhorn South, .472; Souerdyke, Thayer Central, .471; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .470; Moss, Syracuse, .457.
ASSISTS
Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 726; Bartee, Kearney, 648; Neff, North Platte, 608; Fleming, Millard South, 590; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 558; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 531; Bellinghausen, Millard North, 522; Shelburne, Gretna, 495; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 437; Sledge, Omaha Marian, 428.
Class B: Havranek, Grand Island Northwest, 540; Boesiger, Norris, 533; Nadgwick, Elkhorn, 497; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 453; Coil, Hastings, 445; Coudeyas, Beatrice, 425; Alvarado, Alliance, 423; Booth, Elkhorn North, 366; Boggs, Gering, 345; LaSure, Bennington, 313.
Omaha-Area: Quinn, Mead, 520; Glock, Wahoo, 518; Needham, Omaha Roncalli, 403; Kalkowski, Louisville, 330; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 328; Wells, Fort Calhoun, 284; Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 281; Wakefield, Arlington, 265; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 246; Murdock, Douglas County West, 241.
All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 726; Bartee, Kearney, 648; Neff, North Platte, 608; Fleming, Millard South, 590; Unseld, Pierce, 560.
ACES
Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 43; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 33; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 32; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 32; Bartee, Kearney, 31; Neff, North Platte, 29; Petrovic, Papillion-La Vista South, 29; Gray, Elkhorn South, 29; Shelburne, Gretna, 28; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 26; Behrens, Millard South, 26; Novacek, Kearney, 26.
Class B: Knust, Aurora, 47; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 44; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 41; Boesiger, Norris, 39; Shaw, Hastings, 38; Schuster, Aurora, 36; Berger, Plattsmouth, 34; Clarke, Alliance, 34; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 32; VanScoy, Waverly, 32.
Omaha-Area: Borner, Douglas County West, 47; Bickford, Weeping Water, 41; Lemke, Mead, 39; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 38; Sears, Wahoo, 36; Kavan, Wahoo, 34; Pribyl, Omaha Concordia, 34; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 34; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 33; Gubbels, Arlington, 32; Quinn, Mead, 32.
All-Class: Nienhueser, Kenesaw, 61; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 59; Oxford, Twin Loup, 55; Wilson, Ord, 55; Kile, Raymond Central, 54.
BLOCKS
Class A: Millard, Millard West, 119; Brewer, Millard West, 85; Gray, Elkhorn South, 71; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 57; Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 55; TeKrony, Omaha Westside, 51; Novacek, Kearney, 51; Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 48; Province, Kearney, 48; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 46.
Class B: Allick, Waverly, 68; Schuster, Aurora, 57; Jones, Aurora, 53; Case, York, 50; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 47; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 43; Randel, McCook, 41; Stephenson, Hastings, 40; Hudson, Aurora, 40; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 40.
Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, 51; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 45; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 38; Andersen, Arlington, 34; Glock, Wahoo, 24; Earlywine, Omaha Roncalli, 22; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 21; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 21; Lewien, Conestoga, 21; Murdock, Douglas County West, 21.
All-Class: Tietz, BRLD, 193; Nolting, BRLD, 140; Millard, Millard West, 119; Moore, Mullen, 96; Buchholz, BRLD, 94.
DIGS
Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 366; Miller, Lincoln Pius X, 327; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 302; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 272; Sheppard, Fremont, 262; Healy, Omaha Westside, 256; Warner, Lincoln North Star, 255; Haneborg, North Platte, 252; T. Rusher, Kearney, 248; A. Rusher, Kearney, 243.
Class B: Knust, Aurora, 350; Doucet, McCook, 345; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 318; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 317; Norlen, Hastings, 299; Mauch, Bennington, 296; Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood, 294; Gray, Platteview, 260; McFarland, Gering, 259; Ramsey, Norris, 237.
Omaha-Area: Borner, Douglas County West, 289; Larson, Wahoo, 224; Kavan, Wahoo, 220; Aronson, Weeping Water, 195; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 183; Luben, Wahoo, 182; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 179; Sears, Wahoo, 176; Distefano, Omaha Concordia, 176; Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 175.
All-Class: Fiddelke, Ravenna, 708; Jurgens, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 461; Kelly, Ogallala, 459; Garrett, Chadron, 437; O’Neill, SEM, 385.
Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.
