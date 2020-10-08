 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 8
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Oct. 8

Check out high school volleyball stat leaders below.

* * *

KILLS

Class A : Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 289; Gray, Elkhorn South, 262; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 262; Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West, 252; Purdy, North Platte, 244; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 226; MacTaggart, Millard West, 216; Novacek, Kearney, 194; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 194; Hagedorn, Millard South, 186.

Class B: Scheierman, York, 318; Lauenstein, Waverly, 244; Hudson, Aurora, 217; Sealey, Hastings, 208; Waters, Norris, 205; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 201; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 195; VonRentzell, Ashland-Greenwood, 170; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 160; Ray, Gering, 153.

Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 270; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 202; Lemke, Mead, 177; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 167; Halbmaier, Mead, 164; Sears, Wahoo, 153; Hans, Louisville, 150; Andersen, Arlington, 149; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 141; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 138.

All-Class: Meyer, Superior, 332; Scheierman, York, 318; Pick, Wayne, 310; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 289; Zohner, Battle Creek, 288.

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: Gray, Elkhorn South, .472; Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, .409; Novacek, Kearney, .395; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .382; Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, .354; Al. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, .310; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .308; Loschen, Omaha Marian, .305; Millard, Millard West, .298; Abendroth, Millard South, .283.

Class B: Krause, Omaha Skutt, .453; Allick, Waverly, .433; Waters, Norris, .390; Thompson, Nebraska City, .361; Kroeker, Norris, .348; Berger, Plattsmouth, .340; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, .334; Lauenstein, Waverly, .326; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, .308; Guenther, Platteview, .285.

Omaha-Area: Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .470; Larson, Wahoo, .402; Wurtz, Douglas County West, .366; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, .349; Halbmaier, Mead, .340; Hubschman, Omaha Roncalli, .336; Lienemann, Fort Calhoun, .335; Shipley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .287; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .281; Lemke, Mead, .271.

All-Class: Lindner, Pleasanton, .490; Gray, Elkhorn South, .472; Souerdyke, Thayer Central, .471; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .470; Moss, Syracuse, .457.

ASSISTS

Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 726; Bartee, Kearney, 648; Neff, North Platte, 608; Fleming, Millard South, 590; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 558; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 531; Bellinghausen, Millard North, 522; Shelburne, Gretna, 495; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 437; Sledge, Omaha Marian, 428.

Class B: Havranek, Grand Island Northwest, 540; Boesiger, Norris, 533; Nadgwick, Elkhorn, 497; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 453; Coil, Hastings, 445; Coudeyas, Beatrice, 425; Alvarado, Alliance, 423; Booth, Elkhorn North, 366; Boggs, Gering, 345; LaSure, Bennington, 313.

Omaha-Area: Quinn, Mead, 520; Glock, Wahoo, 518; Needham, Omaha Roncalli, 403; Kalkowski, Louisville, 330; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 328; Wells, Fort Calhoun, 284; Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 281; Wakefield, Arlington, 265; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 246; Murdock, Douglas County West, 241.

All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 726; Bartee, Kearney, 648; Neff, North Platte, 608; Fleming, Millard South, 590; Unseld, Pierce, 560.

ACES

Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 43; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 33; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 32; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 32; Bartee, Kearney, 31; Neff, North Platte, 29; Petrovic, Papillion-La Vista South, 29; Gray, Elkhorn South, 29; Shelburne, Gretna, 28; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 26; Behrens, Millard South, 26; Novacek, Kearney, 26.

Class B: Knust, Aurora, 47; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 44; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 41; Boesiger, Norris, 39; Shaw, Hastings, 38; Schuster, Aurora, 36; Berger, Plattsmouth, 34; Clarke, Alliance, 34; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 32; VanScoy, Waverly, 32.

Omaha-Area: Borner, Douglas County West, 47; Bickford, Weeping Water, 41; Lemke, Mead, 39; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 38; Sears, Wahoo, 36; Kavan, Wahoo, 34; Pribyl, Omaha Concordia, 34; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 34; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 33; Gubbels, Arlington, 32; Quinn, Mead, 32.

All-Class: Nienhueser, Kenesaw, 61; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 59; Oxford, Twin Loup, 55; Wilson, Ord, 55; Kile, Raymond Central, 54.

BLOCKS

Class A: Millard, Millard West, 119; Brewer, Millard West, 85; Gray, Elkhorn South, 71; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 57; Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 55; TeKrony, Omaha Westside, 51; Novacek, Kearney, 51; Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 48; Province, Kearney, 48; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 46.

Class B: Allick, Waverly, 68; Schuster, Aurora, 57; Jones, Aurora, 53; Case, York, 50; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 47; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 43; Randel, McCook, 41; Stephenson, Hastings, 40; Hudson, Aurora, 40; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 40.

Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, 51; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 45; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 38; Andersen, Arlington, 34; Glock, Wahoo, 24; Earlywine, Omaha Roncalli, 22; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 21; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 21; Lewien, Conestoga, 21; Murdock, Douglas County West, 21.

All-Class: Tietz, BRLD, 193; Nolting, BRLD, 140; Millard, Millard West, 119; Moore, Mullen, 96; Buchholz, BRLD, 94.

DIGS

Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 366; Miller, Lincoln Pius X, 327; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 302; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 272; Sheppard, Fremont, 262; Healy, Omaha Westside, 256; Warner, Lincoln North Star, 255; Haneborg, North Platte, 252; T. Rusher, Kearney, 248; A. Rusher, Kearney, 243.

Class B: Knust, Aurora, 350; Doucet, McCook, 345; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 318; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 317; Norlen, Hastings, 299; Mauch, Bennington, 296; Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood, 294; Gray, Platteview, 260; McFarland, Gering, 259; Ramsey, Norris, 237.

Omaha-Area: Borner, Douglas County West, 289; Larson, Wahoo, 224; Kavan, Wahoo, 220; Aronson, Weeping Water, 195; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 183; Luben, Wahoo, 182; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 179; Sears, Wahoo, 176; Distefano, Omaha Concordia, 176; Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 175.

All-Class: Fiddelke, Ravenna, 708; Jurgens, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 461; Kelly, Ogallala, 459; Garrett, Chadron, 437; O’Neill, SEM, 385.

Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

mike.patterson@owh.com

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

