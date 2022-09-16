Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders, Sept. 16

Check out the latest Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.
KILLS
Class A: Dalton, Fremont, 294; Glade, Millard West, 170; Bankston, Millard West, 164; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 161; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, 147; Traudt, Grand Island, 137; Heckenlively, Gretna, 126; Johnson, Columbus, 125; McCormack, Millard North, 124; Faalii, Lincoln East, 120.
Class B: Burke, Omaha Skutt, 169; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 165; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 139; West, Omaha Skutt, 119; Moore, Waverly, 114; Kassebaum, Waverly, 111; Foote, Scottsbluff, 105; Buzbee, Bennington, 104; Crist, Crete, 102; Leeling, Sidney, 102.
Omaha area: Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 212; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 113; Lloyd, Yutan, 106; Comer, Omaha Concordia, 100; Snyder, Omaha Concordia, 88.
All-Class: Dalton, Fremont, 294; Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 212; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 189; Glade, Millard West, 170; Eckhoff, Axtell, 168.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, .382; Traudt, Grand Island, .339; Loschen, Omaha Marian, .336; Laird, Omaha Westside, .331; Glade, Millard West, .314; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .313; Bankston, Millard West, .309; Haywood, Lincoln High, .276; Thompson, Columbus, .273; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, .256.
Class B: Snodgrass, Omaha Duchesne, .438; Kircher, Norris, .415; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .364; Heaney, Elkhorn North, .346; Landon, Waverly, .323; Rasgorshek, Crete, .306; Crist, Crete, .298; Link, Omaha Skutt, .290; Hasselbalch, Norris, .288; Olsen, Bennington, .288.
Omaha area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .578; Roseland, Platteview, .329; Tichota, Yutan, .309; Schmidt, Omaha Concordia, .286; Liss, Douglas County West, .271.
All-Class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .457; Ryan, Overton, .431; Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan, .406; Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic, .395; Eckhoff, Axtell, .389.
ASSISTS
Class A: Walters, Millard West, 390; Denker, Fremont, 362; Larson, Columbus, 327; Bradford, Lincoln East, 317; Mehlin, Kearney, 287; Campie, Omaha Marian, 281; Nelsen, Millard North, 281; Potthoff, Gretna, 267; Taylor, Grand Island, 266; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 263; Ringenberg, Elkhorn South, 245.
Class B: Booth, Elkhorn North, 359; Rowley, Waverly, 355; Uhlir, Bennington, 335; Leuck, Omaha Skutt, 307; Riddle, Sidney, 233; West, Scottsbluff, 221; Schutte, Elkhorn, 211; Banker, Omaha Skutt, 202; Bessler, Crete, 183; Howie, Hastings, 178.
Omaha area: Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 325; Wilkinson, Omaha Concordia, 238; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 215; North, Yutan, 204; Carlson, Platteview, 150; Vanosdall, Platteview, 135.
All-Class: Walters, Millard West, 390; Denker, Fremont, 362; Booth, Elkhorn North, 359; Rowley, Waverly, 355; Unseld, Pierce, 342.
ACES
Class A: Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 45; Sheppard, Fremont, 42; Paroda-Dillman, Omaha Central, 38; Festersen, Omaha Central, 34; Pokharel, Millard West, 32; Craig, Bellevue East, 30; Lindsay, Omaha Central, 30; Dalton, Fremont, 29; Karim, Bellevue East, 26; Nelsen, Millard North, 25; Denker, Fremont, 25; Nickisch, Bellevue East, 25.
Class B: West, Scottsbluff, 35; Foote, Scottsbluff, 29; Burda, Scottsbluff, 26; Portillo, Schuyler, 26; Meyer, Norris, 25; Booth. Elkhorn North, 23; Hafeman, Scottsbluff, 22; Mauch, Bennington, 22; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 22; Coughlin, Lincoln Northwest, 22.
Omaha area: Hatcher, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 49; North, Yutan, 46; Tederman, Yutan, 31; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 28; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 27; Borner, Douglas County West, 27; Stehlik, Platteview, 27.
All-Class: Hatcher, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 49; Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 45; Sheppard, Fremont, 42; Paroda-Dillman, Omaha Central, 38; West, Scottsbluff, 35.
BLOCKS
Class A: Weber, Bellevue East, 38; TeKrony, Omaha Westside, 31; Jackson, Omaha Central, 29; Belmont, Fremont, 28; Helmbrecht, Kearney, 25; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 24; Lamb, Omaha Westside, 23; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 23; Baker, Millard West, 23; Boehlke, Fremont, 23.
Class B: Clarke, Alliance, 38; Rice, Norris, 30; Wiese, Waverly, 27; Stoppkotte, Grand Island Northwest, 26; Horne, Scottsbluff, 26; Foote, Scottsbluff, 24; Weare, Alliance, 23; Freel, Plattsmouth, 23; Landon, Waverly, 23; Montes, Alliance, 22.
Omaha area: Ridge, Weeping Water, 35; Mogensen, Weeping Water, 28; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 28; Hanes, Elmwood-Murdock, 26; Schmidt, Omaha Concordia, 24; Burch, Weeping Water, 24.
All-Class: Eickhoff, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 52; O’Neill, SEM, 46; Arbuthnot, SEM, 45; Stallbaumer, South Loup, 44; Peters, Wood River, 43.
DIGS
Class A: Estudillo, Fremont, 239; Kucks, Millard North, 213; Frame, Gretna, 202; Sheppard, Fremont, 194; Worley, Kearney, 185; Galligan, Elkhorn South, 179; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 179; Pokharel, Millard West, 170; Hansen, Grand Island, 168; Gaedeke, Columbus, 164; Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 152.
Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 282; Douglas, Omaha Skutt, 233; Rice, Waverly, 212; Burke, Omaha Skutt, 185; Weberg, Omaha Skutt, 162; Fletcher, Grand Island Northwest, 153; Andersen, Elkhorn, 147; Hafeman, Scottsbluff, 143; Wolfe, Elkhorn North, 139; Warner, Waverly, 135; Dicke, Waverly, 130; Rowley, Waverly, 129; Loosvelt, York, 128.
Omaha area: Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 269; Brack, Weeping Water, 252; Flynn, Mead, 144; Lloyd, Yutan, 141; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 128; Borner, Douglas County West, 120.
All-Class: Mauch, Bennington, 282; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 269; Brack, Weeping Water, 252; Estudillo, Fremont, 239; Kucks, Millard North, 213.
Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.
