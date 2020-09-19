Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders

Check out high school volleyball stat leaders below.
* * *
KILLS
Class A: Laird, Omaha Westside, 160; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 158; Gray, Elkhorn South, 150; Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West, 148; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 133; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 127; Novacek, Kearney, 124; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 101; Reitsma, Bellevue East, 100; Purdy, North Platte, 99; George, Fremont, 99; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 97; Hagedorn, Millard South, 96; Bankston, Millard North, 96.
Class B: Lauenstein, Waverly, 138; Scheierman, York, 137; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 118; Sealey, Hastings, 111; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 105; Waters, Norris, 93; VonRentzell, Ashland-Greenwood, 89; Church, Beatrice, 77; Stephenson, Hastings, 75; Shaw, Hastings, 74; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 71; Kroeker, Norris, 71; Berger, Plattsmouth, 69; Allick, Waverly, 67; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 64.
Omaha area: Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 144; Larson, Wahoo, 120; Lemke, Mead, 99; Halbmaier, Mead, 99; Shipley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 86; Lienemann, Fort Calhoun, 86; Hans, Louisville, 82; Sears, Wahoo, 69; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 65; Oldenburg, Mead, 59; Luetkenhaus, Mead, 59; Pribyl, Omaha Concordia, 58; Cullen, Fort Calhoun, 55; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 55.
All-class: Pick, Wayne, 185; Hirschfeld, Centennial, 178; Laird, Omaha Westside, 160; TenBensel, Silver Lake, 158; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 158.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Gray, Elkhorn South, .502; Novacek, Kearney, .427; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .373; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, .324; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, .320; Rusher, Kearney, .317; Weeks, Elkhorn South, .286; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, .283; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .268; Tomlin, Lincoln Southwest, .265.
Class B: Allick, Waverly, .478; Krause, Omaha Skutt, .444; Waters, Norris, .438; Kroeker, Norris, .382; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, .338; Thompson, Nebraska City, .318; Lauenstein, Waverly, .302; Berger, Plattsmouth, .301; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, .277; Scheierman, York, .276; Church, Beatrice, .255; Burke, Omaha Skutt, .250.
Omaha area: Larson, Wahoo, .391; Shipley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .361; Lienemann, Fort Calhoun, .333; Wurtz, Douglas County West, .324; Halbmaier, Mead, .318; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .294; Cullen, Fort Calhoun, .262; Lemke, Mead, .249; Oldenburg, Mead, .227; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .180.
All-class: Gray, Elkhorn South, .502; Allick, Waverly, .478; Gardner, Auburn, .456; Cloud, Grand Island Central Catholic, .453; Ecklund, Overton, .445.
ASSISTS
Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 399; Poppert, Omaha Westside, 389; Bartee, Kearney, 353; Bellinghausen, Millard North, 302; Fleming, Millard South, 299; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 277; Neff, North Platte, 263; Shelburne, Gretna, 254; Smith, Millard West, 253; Vaughn, Fremont, 189; Pfeifer, Grand Island, 174; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 168; Reitsma, Bellevue East, 165; Dyrstad, Bellevue West, 164.
Class B: Boesiger, Norris, 274; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 240; Coil, Hastings, 234; Coedeyas, Beatrice, 220; Nadgwick, Elkhorn, 205; Alvarado, Alliance, 203; Booth, Elkhorn North, 189; Wells, Waverly, 171; Hoover, Nebraska City, 152; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 145; Havranek, Grand Island Northwest, 141; Fawver, McCook, 136; Rockenbach, York, 136.
Omaha area: Quinn, Mead, 300; Glock, Wahoo, 224; Wells, Fort Calhoun, 203; Kalkowski, Louisville, 181; Needham, Omaha Roncalli, 150; Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 147; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 141; Rikli, Elmwood-Murdock, 137; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 135; Bickford, Weeping Water, 125; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 96; Wakefield, Arlington, 84; Murdock, Douglas County West, 84.
All-class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 399; Poppert, Omaha Westside, 389; Bartee, Kearney, 353; Ideus, Freeman, 343; Opfer, Centennial, 314.
ACES
Class A: Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 24; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 21; Gray, Elkhorn South, 21; Petrovic, Papillion-La Vista South, 20; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 20; Shelburne, Gretna, 18; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 18; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 17; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 16; Mehlin, Kearney, 16; Bartee, Kearney, 16; Poppert, Omaha Westside, 15; Bolden, Fremont, 15; Jensen, Bellevue East, 15.
Class B: Boesiger, Norris, 27; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 21; Knust, Aurora, 20; Raszler, Elkhorn, 20; Stai, Norris, 20; Clarke, Alliance, 19; Hoover, Nebraska City, 19; Schuster, Aurora, 18; Hausmann, Norris, 18; Nadgwick, Elkhorn, 18; Berger, Plattsmouth, 18; Ramsey, Norris, 17; Shaw, Hastings, 16; Caba, Plattsmouth, 16.
Omaha area: Borner, Douglas County West, 33; Bickford, Weeping Water, 25; Sears, Wahoo, 21; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21; Lemke, Mead, 20; Halbmaier, Mead, 19; Gubbels, Arlington, 18; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 18; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 17; Patocka, Mead, 17; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 16; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 16.
All-class: Borner, Douglas County West, 33; Nienhueser, Kenesaw, 33; Wilson, Ord, 32; Wegner, Southern, 32; Miller, Silver Lake, 31; Seip, Nebraska Christian, 31.
BLOCKS
Class A: TeKrony, Omaha Westside, 50; Gray, Elkhorn South, 44; Millard, Millard West, 37; Brewer, Millard West, 35; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 31; Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 28; Egan, Bellevue East, 28; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 27; Williams, Fremont, 26; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 26; Curren, Lincoln North Star, 25; Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 24.
Class B: Allick, Waverly, 35; Schuster, Aurora, 26; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 25; Stephenson, Hastings, 21; Randel, McCook, 20; Portwine, York, 19; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 19; Beecham, Platteview, 18; Berger, Plattsmouth, 18; Hudson, Aurora, 17; Andreas, Scottsbluff, 16; Montes, Alliance, 16; Kroeker, Norris, 16.
Omaha area: Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 34; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 17; Vovk, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 15; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 15; Cullen, Fort Calhoun, 14; Burch, Weeping Water, 14; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 13; Andersen, Arlington, 12; Lewien, Conestoga, 11; Glock, Wahoo, 10; Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 10.
All-class: Tietz, BRLD, 131; Nolting, BRLD, 94; Buchholz, BRLD, 63; Bernt, Sandhills Valley, 61; Anderson, BRLD, 52.
DIGS
Class A: Healy, Omaha Westside, 240; Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 201; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 168; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 166; Sheppard, Fremont, 162; Galvin, Millard North, 143; Case, Lincoln High, 138; Rose, Grand Island, 129; Warner, Lincoln North Star, 125; Estudillo, Fremont, 124; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 122; Haneborg, North Platte, 120; Laird, Omaha Westside, 120.
Class B: Hatcliff, Beatrice, 180; Doucet, McCook, 179; Wolf, Elkhorn North, 143; Norlen, Hastings, 143; Browning, Alliance, 137; Mauch, Bennington, 135; Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood, 135; Knust, Aurora, 127; Ramsey, Norris, 126; Stoner, Plattsmouth, 125; Lauenstein, Waverly, 110; Gaertig, Beatrice, 108; Whaley, Ashland-Greenwood, 104; Coudeyas, Beatrice, 104; Christo, Elkhorn North 102.
Omaha area: Borner, Douglas County West, 142; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 138; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 123; Larson, Wahoo, 121; Aronson, Weeping Water, 116; Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 116; Patocka, Mead, 109; Kavan, Wahoo, 100; Lemke, Mead, 98; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 93; Norris, Louisville, 86; Distefano, Omaha Concordia, 84.
All-class: Fiddelke, Ravenna, 381; Healy, Omaha Westside, 240; Jurgens, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 227; Bunner, Blue Hill, 226; Sandfort, Johnson-Brock, 211.
Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!