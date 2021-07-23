Nebraska high school wrestlers capture six titles at Junior and 16U Nationals

A title trifecta on Friday put the bow on one of the most successful runs of Nebraska wrestlers at the Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo.

Three from the state won Greco-Roman national championships, pushing this week’s total to six — the most ever for Nebraska in one of the nation’s premier events.

Millard South’s Tyler Antoniak, Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista and former Waverly star Evan Canoyer each walked away with gold in Junior brackets. Combined with Greco titles won by Bennington’s Kade Lauridsen and Joel Adams of Millard South on Thursday, as well as Adams’ win in the freestyle tournament earlier in the week, the six overall winners are one more than Nebraska produced in 1997, the last time five champions came from the state came from the state.

The five Greco golds were more than any other state represented, ahead of traditional wrestling hotbeds California (4) and Pennsylvania (3).

Antoniak won 9-4 over Jack Milos from Illinois for the title at 145 pounds. Hamilton followed with a 2-1 victory against Cale Anderson (Wisconsin) in the 152-pound class. Canoyer made it three national crowns in four matches when he edged Jared Stricker out of Wisconsin on criteria (5-5) for the gold at 170.

