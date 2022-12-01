Nebraska high school wrestlers to watch

Nick Rubek has the wrestlers to watch during the 2022-23 Nebraska high school boys and girls wrestling seasons.

* * *

BOYS

Joel Adams, Millard South: Since winning his second state title a year ago, Adams has added a world gold medal and a new title — Michigan commit — to his resume. He’s ranked No. 22 in the country for the class of 2023 by MatScouts, and begins the season ranked seventh nationally at 145 pounds by the publication. Adams leads a Millard South team looking for a fifth-straight Class A team title.

Kael Lauridsen, Bennington: With three state golds already down, Lauridsen will look to become the state’s 36th four-time winner. The Husker signee checks in at No. 52 on the MatScouts Big Board — a compilation of the pound-for-pound best in the Class of 2023 — and eighth nationally at 120 pounds. Lauridsen won another national title at Fargo over the summer, adding to a decorated high school career.

Tyson Terry, Omaha North: Terry made history a year ago, becoming the first freshman to win a Class A heavyweight state championship, capping an unbeaten 39-0 campaign. He continued his winning ways in the spring, dominating his way to national title at the NHSCA High School Nationals. MatScouts has Terry ranked No. 13 in the country, the only heavyweight in the rankings that isn’t a junior or senior.

Landon Weidner, Hastings: After a pair of near misses at the state tournament, Weidner broke through for his first title last season. A 4-2 win over Omaha Skutt freshman standout Cade Ziola in the 152-pound final avenged a narrow loss in the gold-medal round a year earlier, and put the finishing touches on a 44-0 season. The Augustana commit will be heavily favored to add another title this season.

Noah Blair, Millard West: A bit of redemption resulted in a gold medal for Blair a year ago. The No. 1 junior in the state according to NEWrestle, he avenged a district loss with his 2-1 decision over Millard South’s Caeden Olin in the 182-pound final. Blair will be the man to beat at the weight again this season, as Olin is expected to move up to 195.

Tyler Stewart, Omaha North: The senior has gone 55-2 over the last two seasons, each ending atop the podium. After winning gold at 220 pounds as a sophomore, Stewart made the cut to 195 and went 42-1 on the way to a title a year ago. He’ll be back at 220 this season, looking to become the tenth wrestler in program history to win at least three state championships.

GIRLS

Reagen Gallaway, Amherst: Widely considered the top pound-for-pound wrestler in the state, Gallaway showed her stuff on the world stage in the offseason. The senior won a bronze medal at an international tournament in France last May, adding to a resume that already includes three state titles. She went 39-0 last season, pinning three state tournament opponents in less than 2½ minutes combined.

Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside: The Metro Conference’s top talent, Rosseter went 42-0 as a sophomore a year ago, going 27 matches before giving up a point. Like Gallaway, she’s ranked No. 13 nationally at her weight class by USA Wrestling. She’ll be aiming for a third state title.

Maycee Peacher, Bennington: The sophomore put her name in the history books as the first state champion in the first season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Nebraska. It capped a 34-1 campaign for Peacher, who won a title at the Midwest Nationals in early October. She’s ranked in the Top 30 by USA Wrestling.