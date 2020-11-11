 Skip to main content
Nebraska high schools move closer to holding normal Signing Day ceremonies
Nebraska high schools move closer to holding normal Signing Day ceremonies

Signing Day is close to returning to normal.

Many Nebraska high schools are holding signing ceremonies Wednesday for their college sports-bound students with families and coaches present — and weren’t forced to resort to using Zoom, Microsoft Teams or other virtual platforms that were needed in April when schools were closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In volleyball, Nebraska will sign Lindsey Krause of Omaha Skutt, Rylee Gray of Elkhorn South and Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly; Creighton will add Papilllion-La Vista’s Norah Sis; and UNO will collect signatures from Elkhorn South’s Brilee Wieseler and Shayla McCormick of Skutt.

Other D-I volleyball signers will be Allie Gray of Skutt with Arizona State, Logan Jeffus of Papio with Louisiana-Monroe, Kylen Sealock of Lincoln Pius X with South Dakota, Elle Glock of Wahoo with Southern California, Mary Claire Daubendiek with George Washington, Liz Tomlin of Lincoln Southwest with Chattanooga, and Brittany Wulf of Lincoln Southeast with Western Illinois.

Molly Ramsey of Norris is committed to Kansas State. The school has delayed its signing ceremony. Addison Heidemann of Diller-Odell is a preferred walk-on signee with Iowa State.

Bellevue West guard Chucky Hepburn, with Wisconsin, is one of three D-I signers in men’s basketball. Joining him are Thunderbird teammate Frankie Fidler with UNO and Jadin Johnson of Millard North with Old Dominion.

Nebraska will pick up signatures in women’s basketball from Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X and Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis.

Grace Cave of Weeping Water will be the first from her school to go D-I in women’s basketball when she signs with UNO.

Four-time All-Nebraska pitcher Jordyn Bahl, with Oklahoma, tops the list of softball signings.

