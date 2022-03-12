Nebraska state basketball All-tournament teams

Below are the All-tournament teams for the 2022 Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments.
Boys
* — denotes honorary captain
*Jasen Green, Millard North
David Harmon, Millard North
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood
Luke Jungers, Creighton Prep
*Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli
Quincy Evans, Omaha Roncalli
James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt
Connor Millikan, Platteview
*Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-GW
Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic
Girls
* — denotes honorary captain
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest
J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High
Khloe Lemon, Millard South
*Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend
Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC
*Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig
Shaye Butler, Hastings SC
*Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay HF
Makenna Noecker, Hartington CC
Lexi Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Paige Beller, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
*Rachel Magdanz, Falls City SH
Olivia Eickhoff, Falls City SH
Kaylee Stricklin, Humphrey SF
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH
Macy Richardson, Sterling
