BASKETBALL

Nebraska state basketball All-tournament teams

  • Updated
Below are the All-tournament teams for the 2022 Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments.

* * *

Boys

* — denotes honorary captain

ALL CLASS

*Jasen Green, Millard North

David Harmon, Millard North

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West

Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood

CLASS A

*Jasen Green, Millard North

David Harmon, Millard North

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West

Luke Jungers, Creighton Prep

Landon Pokorski, Gretna

CLASS B

*Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli

Quincy Evans, Omaha Roncalli

James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt

Connor Millikan, Platteview

Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt

CLASS C-1

*Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-GW

Skyler Roubal, Auburn

Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic

Evan Shepard, Ashland-GW

CLASS C-2

*Jacob Sjuts, HLHF

Jason Sjuts, HLHF

Marcus Lowry, GICC

Gil Jengmer, GICC

Isaac Herbek, GICC

CLASS D-1

*Jack Heiss, NPSP

Brecken Erickson, NPSP

Quinn Johnson, Loomis

Shay Swanson, Loomis

Dillon Critel, Burwell​

CLASS D-2

Team pending state final

Girls

* — denotes honorary captain

ALL CLASS

*Taylor McCabe, Fremont

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

CLASS A

*Taylor McCabe, Fremont

Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest

McKenna Murphy, Fremont

J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High

Khloe Lemon, Millard South

CLASS B

*Britt Prince, Elkhorn North

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt

Grace Thompson, Elkhorn North

Molly Ladwig, Blair

Addison Burt, Omaha Skutt

CLASS C-1

*Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend

Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC

CLASS C-2

*Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig

Shaye Butler, Hastings SC

CLASS D-1

*Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay HF​

Makenna Willis, Shelton

Makenna Noecker, Hartington CC

Lexi Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Paige Beller, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

CLASS D-2

*Rachel Magdanz, Falls City SH

Olivia Eickhoff, Falls City SH

Kaylee Stricklin, Humphrey SF

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH

Macy Richardson, Sterling

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

