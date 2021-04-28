Nebraska state basketball tournaments will be held on same week in 2022

LINCOLN — Next year's Nebraska high school basketball tournaments — girls and boys — will take place in the same week because of a Pinnacle Bank Arena conflict with the Big Ten wrestling championships.

The NSAA announced Wednesday that the high school tournaments will run from March 7 to March 12, after the Big Ten wrestling meet has the arena on March 5 and 6.

"The NSAA, Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, University of Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public Schools are committed to providing a championship experience for Nebraska’s best in girls and boys basketball," the NSAA said in a news release. "All of the 2022 NSAA Girls and Boys Basketball Championship Finals will be televised live on NET on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date."

It will be the second year in a row for an altered state tournament schedule. Last month's tournaments each were held over five days and held primarily at PBA because of seating restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The normal tournament schedule calls for the girls tournament to be played the first weekend of March and the boys tournament the second weekend.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.