LINCOLN — Confidence is soaring in the Omaha Marian camp after nearly every Crusaders swimmer posted season best times Friday during the prelims of the 50th high school girls state swimming meet.

The big day at the Devaney Center natatorium began with an all-time Top 10 swim in the 200-yard medley relay and wrapped up with the fastest qualifying time in the 400 freestyle relay.

Those results left Marian coach B.J. Christiansen beaming as he reflected on those two relays and all of the swims in between while his charges cooled down with some easy laps in the diving well.

“It was a great day because nearly all of our kids had season-best times,” Christiansen said. “There was a lot of good energy, and the relays are the top seed in each one. We learned a lot during the races today and saw some things we need to adjust to get ready to swim tomorrow.”

Marian has 15 swims — including all three relays — in the championship round of Saturday’s finals that are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Center. The Crusaders also have three swims in the consolation rounds.

Omaha Westside also had a good day in its quest to win the school’s first girls team title since 2012 with 13 swims — including all three relays — in the championship round along with 11 entries in the consolation finals.

There were five swims Friday that cracked The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 charts in four events. The meet got off to a fast start when Millard North won its heat of the medley relay in 1:46.04 to debut at No. 10 all-time in the event.

Marian followed that moments later with a 1:45.63 to move from No. 9 to No. 8 all-time with Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick and Alaira Hadford forming the quartet.

Then there was Josie Hood, the Iowa recruit who improved her standing in two of the all-time chart with the fastest qualifying times in the 100 and 200 freestyle races.

First came her 1:50.23 to move from No. 6 to No. 5 in the 200 free. Hood followed that with a leap from sixth to fourth all time in 100 free when she touched in 50.85.

While her climb up the all-time charts is remarkable, she still doesn’t have the school record in either of those events. Former Crusaders star Jenn Kocsis is No. 2 all-time in the 200 free at 1:49.87, and the 50.43 Katie Eckholt posted in 2001 is still the Marian mark at No. 3 all-time.

Hood doesn’t take offense when those marks are presented. She instead smiles, knowing there’s still work to do Saturday to get her name on the Crusaders record board.

“The school record is the thing I’m working for the most,” Hood said. “It would be great to have my name up there with some of those other swimmers who have helped make the Marian tradition.”

How she swam her races Friday also gives Hood confidence that faster times are there for the taking.

“I was a little far on some of my walls,” Hood said. “I need to stay down the middle and hit those turns completely. I definitely want to focus on myself and those school record. I can do that because I know my team is behind me, and that’s the most important thing. They will be there for me whether I finished first or last.”

The other Top 10 time posted Saturday featured one of the biggest time drops of the day. Millard North senior Molly Von Seggern is now No. 3 all-time in the 100 backstroke after lowering her previous personal best by 0.63 seconds.

The University of Nevada recruit led the way with a 55.36, which was 0.74 seconds faster than the next qualifier for Saturday's championship final. Von Seggern debuted on the backstroke chart in mid-January at the Millard North Invitational with a 55.99.

Mustangs coach Andy Cunningham said he and Von Seggern had different reactions to the results of that race.

“She was surprised and I was happy she got there with a monster drop,” Cunningham said. “When she had a 25.8 split in the medley relay, I think she got a lot of confidence from that. Now she knew she could race as fast as she wanted.”

Cunningham thought the chance to have the monster drop was possible after the scoreboard showed Von Seggern’s opening 50 sprint was 26.67.

“We’ve been looking at those turns in practice, especially the last couple of weeks,” Cunningham said. “This was the first time she put those turns together the entire race.”

Von Seggern also was the top qualifier in the 100 butterfly in 56.16. Cunningham believes the confidence gained from Friday’s backstroke with translate well to the fly final.

“If you’re a 55.3 backstroker, you can be a 55 butterflier,” Cunningham said. “She’s been nervous about hitting the 15-meter mark after she was really long in warmups, but she’s got it in her to bring that time down.”

Westside had a pair of swimmers earn the top seed for Saturday’s finals – Piper Hagen in the 200 individual medley (2:07.39) and Kate Stevens in the 50 freestyle (23.83).

Marian’s Hadford was the top qualifier in the 500 freestyle (5:08.76) and Millard North’s Ella Petrick set the pace in the 100 breaststroke with her 1:05.16.

Results

CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS

200-yard medley relay: 1. Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Alaira Hadford), 1:45.63 (No. 8 all-time). 2. Millard North, 1:46.04 (No. 10 all-time). 3. Millard South, 1:48.07. 4. Lincoln East, 1:48.84. 5. Omaha Westside, 1:51.50. 6. Lincoln Southwest, 1:51.68. 7. Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:52.10. 8. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 1:52.31.

200 freestyle: 1. Josie Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:50.23 (No. 5 all-time). 2. Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:51.05. 3. Meredith Payton, Marian, 1:55.09. 4. Natalie Harris, Westside,1:55.28. 5. Hadford, 1:55.81. 6. Elaina Kratky, Westside, 1:56.86. 7. Ryleigh Schroeter, Fremont, 1:56.93. 8. Catelyn Fonda, Westside, 1:57.19.

200 individual medley: 1. Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:07.39. 2. Glandt, 2:07.52. 3. Elsie Olberding, Norfolk/NC, 2:07.71. 4. Addisyn Storms, MS, 2:07.95. 5. Kindsey Joyce, MS, 2:11.59. 6. Ella Petrick, MN, 2:11.63. 7. Makenzie Peter, Elkhorn/ES/EN, 2:11.82. 8. Emma Thober, LSW, 2:11.96.

50 freestyle: 1. Kate Stevens, Westside, 23.83. 2. Grace Swoboda, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 24.07. 3. Shriya Samanta, MN, 24.23. 4. Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.39. 5. Karly Rease, Elkhorn/ES/EN, 24.65. 6. Madelyn Buck, Fremont, 24.69. 7. Abbey Fish, Hastings, 24.77. 8. Leah Spencer, McCook, 24.79.

100 butterfly: 1. Molly Von Seggern, MN, 56.16. 2. Peyton, 56.41. 3. Mendlick, 57.63. 4. Parker Schmieding, MS, 58.04. 5. Ashlyn Penas, LSW, 59.23. 6. Kathryn Novinski, Grand Island, 59.37. 7. Amaya Larsen, Elkhorn/ES/EN, 1:00.20. 8. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:00.32.

100 freestyle: 1. Hood, 50.85 (No. 4 all-time). 2. Stevens, 51.78. 3. Avari Wischhof, LE, 52.72. 4. Samanta, 53.13. 5. Hagen, 53.16. 6. Foley, 53.24. 7. Livingston, 53.56. 8. Fish, 53.65.

500 freestyle: 1. Hadford, 5:08.76. 2. Olberding, 5:10.58. 3. Natalya Woods, 5:10.61. 4. Harris, 5:14.16. 5. Fonda, 5:15.64. 6. Avery Ryder, LSW, 5:18.79. 7. Schroeter, 5:18.88. 8. Avery Smith, LE, 5:19.48.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian (Peyton, Glandt, Mendlick, Hood), 1:35.83. 2. Omaha Westside, 1:36.61. 3. Millard North, 1:37.89. 4. Lincoln East, 1:38.59. 5. Lincoln Southeast, 1:38.90. 6. Lincoln Southwest, 1:39.57. 7. Fremont, 1:39.87. 8. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 1:40.93.

100 backstroke: 1. Von Seggern, 55.36 (No. 3 all-time). 2. Foley, 57.09. 3. Wischhof, 57.51. 4. Novinski, 57.84. 5. Joyce, 57.89. 6. Mendlick, 58.28. 7. Lilly Brennan, GI, 59.24. 8. Jane Busboom, Fremont, 59.25.

100 breaststroke: 1. Petrick, 1:05.16. 2. Swoboda, 1:05.23. 3. Glandt, 1:05.35. 4. Storms, 1:05.84. 5. Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:06.09. 6. Elena Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 1:06.98. 7. Peter, 1:07.67. 8. Haleigh Pentico, Westside, 1:08.41.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian (Peyton, Hadford, Foley, Hood), 3:30.21. 2. Omaha Westside, 3:31.47. 3. Lincoln Southeast, 3:36.75. 4. Lincoln Southwest, 3:37.54. 5. Fremont, 3:39.20. 6. Grand Island, 3:40.00. 7. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 3:40.91. 8. Millard South, 3:42.61.