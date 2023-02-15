LINCOLN — The Nebraska high school state softball tournament is changing its format and bringing its championship games to Omaha’s Connie Claussen Field.
And those games televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media.
Starting this October, Hastings will continue to host the early rounds of the tournament on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The format will become somewhat like what the College World Series uses. The eight qualifiers in each class will be seeded into two four-team brackets that are double elimination. There will be crossover games between the two brackets.
But the finals won’t be at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
The bracket winners will play winner-take-all championship games the following Monday at UNO.
“It’s time to showcase softball and highlight the incredible athletes we have on the field,” said Dan Masters, the NSAA assistant director in charge of the sport.
“We’ve done it with other sports. We need to put softball in a prime venue. The potential is there for the finals to be shown on TV.”
Masters said Hastings has signed off on the changes. The NSAA contract with Hastings runs for two more years.
District 6 board member Troy Unzicker said breaking up the tournament, requiring either additional travel or weekend lodging, would be a financial hardship for western schools. But other board members and NSAA legal counsel Bobby Truhe said there could be Title IX issues without making the proposed moves.
The board voted 7-1, with Unzicker dissenting.
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years
2022
Meet the 2022 All-Nebraska softball team (from left): Omaha Marian's Rylinn Groff, Omaha Marian's Maddia Groff, Millard North's Lynn Davis, Millard North's Katherine Johnson, Papillion-La Vista's Emmie Wills, Bennington's Abigail Brown, Millard South's Bree Urban, Elkhorn South's Allie Cromer, Hastings's Samantha Schmidt, North Platte's Tatum Montelongo, Gretna's Alexis Jensen, Gretna's Faith Mills, and Grand Island Northwest's Ava Laurent.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
2021 All-Nebraska softball team: Top row: Millard West’s Ava Rongisch, Gretna’s Faith Mills, Gretna’s Ensley Frame, Omaha Skutt’s Ruby Meylan, Hastings’ Kaelan Schultz, Lincoln East’s Morgan Adams and Skutt’s Hannah Camenzind. Bottom row: Skutt’s Lauren Camenzind, Bennington’s Taylor Sedlacek, Omaha Marian’s Maddia Groff, Hastings’ Samantha Schmidt, Lincoln Southwest’s Madison Divis and Southwest’s Ashley Smetter.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
2020 All-Nebraska softball team: From top left: Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Norris' Alex Wiggins, Omaha Skutt's Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt's Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Marian's Abby Russell, Hastings' Kaelan Schultz. Middle row: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl. From bottom left: Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa, Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind, Elkhorn South's Kacie Hoffmann, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista South's Lindsey Kelly, North Platte's Tatum Montelongo.
ILLUSTRATION BY CHRIS MACHIAN AND KRISTIN DONOVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
2019 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind, Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Omaha Burke's Emma Rosonke, Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Beatrice's Addison Barnard, Elkhorn's Sydney Nuismer, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Hain, Millard South's Jayme Horan and Wayne's Victoria Kniesche.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018 All-Nebraska softball team: Hastings' Ellie McCoy, Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier, Millard South's Bailey Urban, Omaha Burke's Emma Rosonke, Gretna's Brooke Andrews, Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda, Lincoln Southwest's Mckenzie Steiner, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf, Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Wayne's Tori Kniesche and Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
2017
2017 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Millard West's Samantha Alm, Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Millard South's Peyton Glatter, Lincoln Southwest's Carson Fischer, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf, Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Lincoln Pius X's Carlee Liesch and Crete's Morgan Maly. Front row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista's Courtney Wallace, Millard North's Kate Rehberg and Crete's Camry Moore.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Millard South's Peyton Glatter, Elkhorn South's Alicia Perrien, Gretna's Alexa Sedlak, Millard South's Payton Huscroft, York's Karlee Seevers, Elkhorn South's Hannah Sederburg, Millard West's Sam Alm, Omaha Marian's Emma Raabe, Pavilion-La Vista's Hannah McCarville, Millard West's Logan Black, Pavilion-La Vista's Courtney Wallace, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker and Elkhorn South's Olivia Ferrell.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row, from left: York's Karlee Seevers and York's Jordyn Stearns. Back row, from left: Lincoln Southwest's Caelyn Christiancy, Millard West's Mikaela Pechar, Omaha Marian's Kellyn Daly, Papillion-La Vista's Sam Dellinger, Papillion-La Vista's Sara Sempek, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Camille Fowler, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Omaha Marian's Lexie Linderman, Elkhorn South's Olivia Ferrell and Millard West's Sam Alm.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Millard West's Kristen Van Hoosen, Ralston's Sierra Athow, Elkhorn's Laura Roecker, Millard South's Leah Kalkwarf, Papillion-La Vista's Julia Andersen, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Papillion-La Vista's Sam Dellinger, Lincoln Southeast's Erin Lockhart, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Omaha Marian's Kellyn Daly, Millard South's Vicky Kinney and Omaha Marian's Gabbie Jonas.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Kylie Schwarting, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Millard South's Vicky Kinney. Back row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Julie Andersen, Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski, Lincoln Southeast's Erin Lockhart, York's Taylor Kadavy, Wahoo's Taylor Otte, Millard South's Madi Unzicker, Millard South's Emily Hove.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Omaha Skutt's Jen Daro, Papillion-La Vista South's Paige Nekola, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Second row from left: Grand Island's Lindsey Telecky, Papillion-La Vista's Taylor Wachholtz, Papillion-La Vista South's Courtney Schendt, Millard South's Vicky Kinney. First row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Lincoln Pius X's Kat Woolman, Millard West's Katy Klosterman, Papillion-La Vista South's Nicole Warren, Millard South's Madi Unzicker and Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row: Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Omaha Skutt's Jennifer Daro, Omaha Skutt's Erin McGonigal. Second row: Millard South's Madi Unzicker, Lincoln Southwest's Liz Dike, Beatrice's Alicia Armstrong, Lincoln Southwest's Tania Carroll. Third row: Papillion-La Vista South's Nicole Warren, Millard South's Blake Ringle, Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski. Back row: Bennington's Sydney Hames, Millard South's Taylor Erlenbusch, Millard North's Lexie Loos.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Blair's Presley Glaser, Blair's Carly Nielsen, Papillion-La Vista South's Kaiti Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Karissa Hovinga, Omaha Westside's Tonya Peterson, Millard South's Morgan Peterson, Beatrice's Alicia Armstrong, Papillion-La Vista South's Allie Mathewson. Front row from left: Millard South's Jordan King, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Lincoln Southeast's Sara Scheffert, Papillion-La Vista's Kelsey Whipple, Millard South's Katie Dinning.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
