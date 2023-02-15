LINCOLN — The Nebraska high school state softball tournament is changing its format and bringing its championship games to Omaha’s Connie Claussen Field.

And those games televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media.

Starting this October, Hastings will continue to host the early rounds of the tournament on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The format will become somewhat like what the College World Series uses. The eight qualifiers in each class will be seeded into two four-team brackets that are double elimination. There will be crossover games between the two brackets.

But the finals won’t be at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

The bracket winners will play winner-take-all championship games the following Monday at UNO.

“It’s time to showcase softball and highlight the incredible athletes we have on the field,” said Dan Masters, the NSAA assistant director in charge of the sport.

“We’ve done it with other sports. We need to put softball in a prime venue. The potential is there for the finals to be shown on TV.”

Masters said Hastings has signed off on the changes. The NSAA contract with Hastings runs for two more years.

District 6 board member Troy Unzicker said breaking up the tournament, requiring either additional travel or weekend lodging, would be a financial hardship for western schools. But other board members and NSAA legal counsel Bobby Truhe said there could be Title IX issues without making the proposed moves.

The board voted 7-1, with Unzicker dissenting.

