With the state swimming championship meet scheduled to broadcast on Nebraska Public Media beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, you can watch some or all of the events from your favorite recliner or couch.

That’s annually the only option as the roughly 1,100 available tickets at the Devaney Center natatorium sell out quickly as they’re distributed primarily to family members of participating athletes.

With all of the fast times posted Friday — 13 performances, including three state records, in the boys meet alone — there are sure to be plenty more during the consolation and championship swims.

Here are a few of the races you won’t want to miss.

Girls 200 freestyle

Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood and Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods will battle again for the title in this event. Knights junior Woods is the two-time defending champion, but Hood has had some of the best races of her career the past month.

Boys 200 freestyle

Omaha Westside senior Nate Germonprez has one final shot at topping the national record of 1:32.99 before he heads to Austin to begin his collegiate career at Texas later this year. He already owns the state record of 1:35.60. He will get a strong push from Missouri recruit John Watson, who now owns the state record in the 500 free.

Boys 50 freestyle

Elkhorn’s Greg Wehbe had one of the biggest surprises of Friday’s prelims when he swam his way into the all-time Top 10 (No. 6) with a 20.47. Omaha Creighton Prep’s Henry Dvorak, the favorite to win the 100 butterfly, missed the Top 10 by 0.01 seconds Friday. Look for an exciting dual that likely will hinge on who has the best wall at 25 yards.

Boys 100 freestyle

Germonprez has lowered the state record in this event twice this season, and he’s looking to get into the 42’s in the final individual race of his historic high school career. His career best is the 43.61 he swam Friday; a performance that Germonprez said might at least “scare” the record definitely is in play.

Girls 500 freestyle

Sometimes fans take a moment to leave the natatorium and stretch their legs during the longest race of the meet. That’s not advised this year for both the boys and girls event. Woods is going for her third consecutive title in this event. She qualified third in Friday’s prelims, but never count her out in a championship final.

Boys 500 freestyle

Watson set a state record while Millard North’s Kalvin Hahn and Lincoln East sophomore Jadeon Carter now are No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, all-time after winning the two heats before Watson won his in 4:29.24. Prep coach Tom Beck is probably right — it may take another state record to win this race.

Boys 200 freestyle relay

Germonprez’s leadoff 50 freestyle will be his last race as a high school swimmer. He’s looking to go faster than the 19.64 he swam Saturday to set the state record in the event. This one could be special.

Girls 100 backstroke

Molly Von Seggern of Millard North, who also is the top qualifier in the 100 butterfly, has soared up the all-time chart this season and now is No. 3 all-time after posting a 55.36, a full 0.63 seconds faster than her previous career best. Will Von Seggern head to Nevada-Reno as a three-time state gold medalist? She’s the defending champion in the butterfly.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Like the 500 freestyle, this final has three swimmers who posted all-time Top 10 times in Friday’s prelims. Hahn is No. 3 at 54.85; Westside’s Kaden Guzman is No. 4 at 54.99 and Millard South junior Nikolas Keuser moved up to No. 7 in Friday’s prelims. With all three in the same race, more moves up the charts are likely.