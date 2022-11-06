 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska state volleyball all-tournament teams announced

  0

The Nebraska state volleyball tournament wraps up Saturday with champions.

ALL-CLASS

H-Lauren Medeck, Papillion-LVS

H-Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside

H-Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge

H-Morgan Burke, Om. Skutt

H-Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-LVS

H-Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North

S-Elecea Saathoff, Lincoln Lutheran

​​CLASS A

H-Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside

H-Samantha Laird, Om. Westside

H-Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-LVS

H-Lauren Medeck, Papillion-LVS

H-Alexa Gobel, Lincoln Southwest

H-Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista

S-Charlie Solomon, Papillion-LVS

CLASS B

H-Morgan Burke, Om. Skutt

H-Ivy Leuck, Om. Skutt

H-Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North

H-Shannon Heaney, Elkhorn North

H-Anna Jelinek, Norris

S-Reese Booth, Elkhorn North

L-Paisley Douglas, Om. Skutt

​CLASS C-1

H-Lucy Ghaifan, GICC

H-Mattie Kamery, Minden

H-Gracie Woods, GICC

H-Josie Cleveringa, North Bend

H-Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend

H-Clara Evert, Gothenburg

S-Carolyn Maser, GICC

CLASS C-2

H-Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran​

H-Paige Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan

H-Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Fremont Bergan

H-Hannah Herrick, Amherst

H-Sophie Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran

S-Elecea Saathoff, Lincoln Lutheran

L-Keri Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran

CLASS D-1

H-Laney Kathol, Hartington CC

H-Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic

H-Addison Corr, Norfolk Catholic

H-JessaLynn Hudson, BDS

H-Melayna McGregor, Hartington CC

H-Mikah O'Neill, SEM

S-Meredith McGregor, Hartington CC

​CLASS D-2

H-Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge​

H-Kylee Wessel, Humphrey SF

H-JoLee Ryan, Overton

H-Natalie Wood, Overton

H-Natalie Pieper, Howells-Dodge

H-Dru Niemack, Shelton

S-Blair Fiala, Howells-Dodge

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

