Nebraska state volleyball all-tournament teams announced

The Nebraska state volleyball tournament wraps up Saturday with champions.
ALL-CLASS
H-Lauren Medeck, Papillion-LVS
H-Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside
H-Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge
H-Morgan Burke, Om. Skutt
H-Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-LVS
H-Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North
S-Elecea Saathoff, Lincoln Lutheran
CLASS A
H-Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside
H-Samantha Laird, Om. Westside
H-Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-LVS
H-Lauren Medeck, Papillion-LVS
H-Alexa Gobel, Lincoln Southwest
H-Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista
S-Charlie Solomon, Papillion-LVS
CLASS B
H-Morgan Burke, Om. Skutt
H-Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North
H-Shannon Heaney, Elkhorn North
S-Reese Booth, Elkhorn North
L-Paisley Douglas, Om. Skutt
CLASS C-1
H-Josie Cleveringa, North Bend
H-Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend
H-Clara Evert, Gothenburg
CLASS C-2
H-Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran
H-Paige Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan
H-Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Fremont Bergan
H-Hannah Herrick, Amherst
H-Sophie Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran
S-Elecea Saathoff, Lincoln Lutheran
L-Keri Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran
CLASS D-1
H-Laney Kathol, Hartington CC
H-Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic
H-Addison Corr, Norfolk Catholic
H-Melayna McGregor, Hartington CC
S-Meredith McGregor, Hartington CC
CLASS D-2
H-Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge
H-Kylee Wessel, Humphrey SF
H-Natalie Pieper, Howells-Dodge
S-Blair Fiala, Howells-Dodge
Photos: Nebraska state volleyball championships
Papillion-La Vista South celebrates their win over Omaha Westside for the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney raises her fist in celebration of a point against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Kami Dyrstad prepares to serve against during Omaha Westside the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kensington TeKrony hits the ball at Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Greene during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Kami Dyrstad, left, and Lauren Medeck nearly collide while going for the ball in the first set against Omaha Westside during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South celebrates a point in the first set against Omaha Westside during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ava Spies waits for the serve against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates defeating Fremont Bergan for the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday. Lincoln Lutheran finished the season undefeated.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates a point over Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates a point against Elkhorn North during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Ivy Leuck dives for a ball against Elkhorn North during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Kailey Hrbek talks to Assistant Coach Jordan Larson as they take on Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Shannon Heaney hits the ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Paisley Douglas hits the ball against Elkhorn North during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Claire Mlnarik, right, hugs, Sydney Meyer after the lost to Lincoln Lutheran for the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol, Lauren Bernecker, Meredith McGregor, and Jozie Becker celebrate a point defeating Norfolk Catholic for the class D1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones celebrates a point in the fifth set over Norfolk Catholic during the class D1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal hits the ball over towards Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's celebrates a first set point against Lincoln Lutheran during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Lily Wohlgemuth hist the ball towards Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates a second-set point against Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal celebrates a point against Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Paige Frickenstein hits the ball twoards Lincoln Lutheran's Erika Young during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg Grand Island Central Catholic's Tristyn Hedman during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Carolyn Maser, left, and Tristyn Hedman celebrate a point against Gothenburg during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kynlee Strauser celebrates a point against Grand Island Central Catholic during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Taryn O'Hare hits the ball towards Grand Island Central Catholic's Madelyn Weyers during the class
C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kara Waskowiak, left, hits the ball towards Grand Island Central Catholic's Avery Kelly, center, and Hadlee Hasselmann during the class
C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Gothenburg's Kara Waskowiak, Grand Island Central Catholic's Avery Kelly and Hadlee Hasselmann react to a Grand Island Central Catholic point during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic celebrates its win over Gothenburg for during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Madison Smith, left, and Emily Cornwell talk before receiving their runner-up trophy after being defeated by Grand Island Central Catholic for the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth, left, and Ava Spies try to block the ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Burke hits the ball toward Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, and Ava Spies during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney hits the ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney hits the ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates their win over Elkhorn North for the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates their win over Elkhorn North for the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ava Spies, Morgan Going and Haylee Wolf watch Omaha Skutt celebrate winning the class B volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside celebrates a first-set point against Papillion-La Vista South during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson hits the ball at Papillion-La Vista South's Shealie Wiebers, left, and Morgan Bode, center, during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Eleanor Brislen hits the ball at Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Chloe Livingston hits the ball to Omaha Westside's Isabella Lamb, center, and Eleanor Brislen during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck spikes the ball at Omaha Westside during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Eleanor Brislen spikes the ball at Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck, left, and Morgan Bode, center, during the class A volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
