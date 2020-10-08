Nebraska state volleyball tourney adds fourth day with all matches at PBA

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s high school state volleyball tournament will be four days this year, starting on a Wednesday with all matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The NSAA board voted 8-0 Thursday for the changes in the tournament format necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes A, B and C-1 will have their first-round matches on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will follow on Nov. 5. All semifinals will be Nov. 6 and finals Nov. 7.

NSAA Associate Director Jennifer Schwartz said the plan is to create two-match sessions, similar to what is used for state basketball, that likely will start at 9 a.m. each day. The arena will be sanitized between each session.

In recent years, the tournament has been conducted over three days with two classes at PBA and the rest spread out across Lincoln’s public high school gyms. The finals were at the Devaney Center.

