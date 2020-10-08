 Skip to main content
Nebraska state volleyball tourney adds fourth day with all matches at PBA
VOLLEYBALL

PBA

Like during these semifinals in 2019, the NSAA plans to hold two matches at the same time when Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts all contests during the 2020 state volleyball tournament.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s high school state volleyball tournament will be four days this year, starting on a Wednesday with all matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The NSAA board voted 8-0 Thursday for the changes in the tournament format necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes A, B and C-1 will have their first-round matches on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will follow on Nov. 5. All semifinals will be Nov. 6 and finals Nov. 7.

NSAA Associate Director Jennifer Schwartz said the plan is to create two-match sessions, similar to what is used for state basketball, that likely will start at 9 a.m. each day. The arena will be sanitized between each session.

In recent years, the tournament has been conducted over three days with two classes at PBA and the rest spread out across Lincoln’s public high school gyms. The finals were at the Devaney Center.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

