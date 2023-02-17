Below are the Nebraska state wrestling finals to watch, as compiled by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Class A

106 — Abdirahman Unle, Omaha Bryan (47-3), vs. Kiernan Meink, Millard South (47-5): Unle, and Cree Soe at 120, are out to end a 23-year drought of state champions at their school. Meink will try to start the Patriots on another roll through a round.

145 — Joel Adams, Millard South (47-0), vs. Kevin Boston, Omaha Central (41-4): Adams is going for a third title. He beat Boston 15-0 in the Metro finals.

152 — Josiah Aburumuh, Millard South (33-8), vs. Ryan Fox, North Platte (46-1): Aburumuh beat Fox on a stalling call in districts, Fox’s first loss.

220 — Tyler Stewart, Omaha North (47-1), vs. Jackson Bos, Norfolk (31-4): Stewart is going for his third title.

285 — Tyson Terry, Omaha North (52-0), vs. Cooper Johnson, Lincoln Southeast (35-10): A win puts Terry, undefeated in his career, halfway to being the four-time champion at 285.

Class B

106 — Hudson Loges, Blair (53-1), vs. Cole Welte, Omaha Skutt (36-8): Welte was Loges’ teammate at Blair before transferring.

120 — Braiden Kort, Hastings (43-1), vs. Chance Houser, Scottsbluff (21-2): Kort is after his fourth walk in the Parade of Champions — and his first title.

126 — Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (51-3), vs. John Alden, O’Neill (38-2): Three-time champion Lauridsen beat Alden 7-2 in a district final.

285 — Victor Isele, Grand Island Northwest (39-7), vs. Jack Allen, Aurora (47-1): Their fifth head-to-head this season. Isele needed sudden victory to get through his semifinal.

Class C

106 — Hayden Schmit, David City (38-5), vs. Zaiyhan Omelas, Wilber-Clatonia (42-0): One of these freshman will start the quest for four titles. Omelas is Huskermat’s the top pound-for pound wrestler in this class as a freshman.

120 — Ethan Elliott, Hershey (47-1), vs. Robbie Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield (41-1): Elliott lost to Fisher 7-2 in last year’s semifinals, with Fisher winning this weight.

138 — Cade Liermann, Wahoo Neumann (43-3), vs. Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central (54-0): Lierman has an overtime loss to the defending champion.

160 — Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic (48-0), vs. Cy Petersen, Syracuse (44-3): Petersen, a sophomore whose semifinal win was 4-2 over Ashton Lurz of Valentine, takes on a defending champion.

Class D

106 — Grady Romshek, David City Aquinas (42-2) vs. Grady Dempcy, Sutherland (37-4): Romshek’s a rarity, a senior able to wrestle in the lightest division.

145 – Kelby Coufal, David City Aquinas (45-5), vs. Mavrick Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley (45-5): Might be too late for Elkhorn Valley to keep Aquinas from another team title, but Hagemann has a win over the Monarch three weeks ago.

170 – Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (43-0), vs. Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central (49-0): Only final pitting undefeated wrestlers.

Girls

110 – Maycee Peacher, Bennington (45-0), vs. Ella Reeves, Battle Creek (33-4): Peacher is the first of last year’s three freshmen champions on the mat Saturday.

120 – Aubree Pehrson, Yutan (51-1), vs. Corah Linnaus, Stanton (34-8): Pehrson is the first of the sophomore twins to go for her second state title.

125 – Alexis Pehrson, Yutan (40-2), vs. Ambie Custard, McCook (20-2): Can Custard and Linnaus keep the twins from their double double?

135 – Addeline Graser, Papillion-La Vista (37-5), vs. Dylen Ritchey, Ralston (41-0): Graser’s coming off a big win over a defending champion. Can she end an undefeated season, too?

170 – Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo (51-0), vs. Annabelle Poppe, Crofton/Bloomfield (31-8): A senior, Ricketts’ bid to start the girls record book as a two-time undefeated champion comes down to this match against a sophomore she’s beaten twice.

190 – Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer (42-3), vs. Makena Schramm, Fairbury (38-0): Schramm, with three wins over Paasch, is ranked third nationally. Paasch is seventh.

