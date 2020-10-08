 Skip to main content
Nebraska state wrestling championship will likely have new schedule in 2021
WRESTLING

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s high school state wrestling championships in February will likely be held class-by-class, with Classes A and D holding their finals on a Thursday night and Classes B and C on a Saturday night.

The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17-20 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The new schedule would have the championship bracket hold first-round and quarterfinal matches the first day, and the semifinals and finals the second day.

NSAA assistant director Ron Higdon said arena officials are prepared for 75% capacity, which would be 13,500, but seating would be in a checkerboard arrangement and actual capacity would be less. He said NET is able to televise both sets of finals.

