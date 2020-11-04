 Skip to main content
Nebraska state wrestling meet will officially add fourth day with two days of finals
Nebraska state wrestling meet will officially add fourth day with two days of finals

20200223_spo_wrestlingsat_05kw (copy)

State wrestling next February in Omaha will be spread over four days, with finals on Thursday and Saturday nights at CHI Health Center.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — State wrestling next February in Omaha will be spread over four days, with finals on Thursday and Saturday nights at CHI Health Center.

The NSAA board on Thursday approved the plan that was presented to them last month.

Next month, it will consider the addition of subdistricts in wrestling for 2021 only. Districts would have eight wrestlers per weight class. If approved, there would be no state dual wrestling meet in Kearney as that weekend would be needed for subdistricts.

