CLASS A

132 — Gabe Turman, Lincoln East (53-3) vs. Cal Price, Papillion-La Vista (42-4): Turman is ranked No. 1 and Price No. 2 by Huskermat. They meet for the first time this season. Turman won at 120 as a junior.

138 — Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West (41-3) vs. Logan Glynn, Millard South (42-10): With Hosick ranked No. 1, this could be a big match for Millard South chasing down the tournament scoring record. Hosick took a sudden-victory win at Metros.

145 — Joel Adams, Millard South (46-0) vs. Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast (36-2): Durr will face Adams, bidding for a third title before chasing an Olympic bid, for the first time this season.

160 — Jacob Licking, Norfolk (38-2) vs. Michael Myers, Omaha Westside (42-4): Licking won his home invitational by pinning Myers in the title bout.

195 — Kayden Kettler, Norfolk (41-2) vs. Caeden Olin, Millard South (46-3): Only semifinal for Norfolk against the Patriots.

285 — Tyson Terry, Omaha North (51-0) vs. Jamison Kemp, Omaha Central (28-4): Terry, a sophomore and returning champion, is 2-0 against Kemp with a pin and a major decision.

CLASS B

126 — Grady Meyer, Wahoo (36-13) vs. Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (50-3): The three-time champion owns a first-period pin of Meyer from their only bout.

220 — Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview (43-0) vs. Caleb Adkins of Plattsmouth (18-0): Only semifinal involving two undefeated wrestlers.

285 — Jake Allen, Aurora (46-1) vs. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (12-0): Lambert’s late start was from recovering from ACL surgery. Allen’s undefeated against Class B foes.

CLASS C

106 — Devin Nuttelman, Cross County/Osceola (49-2) vs. Zaiyahn Ornelas, Wilber-Clatonia (41-0): Omelas is the top pound-for pound wrestler in this class as a freshman, going against another freshman.

285 — Elijah Hintz, Battle Creek (41-7) vs. JT Brands, Oakland-Craig (44-1): Hintz’s quarterfinal win over returning champion Quade Peterson of St. Paul advanced him to a match against an all-state football player whose only loss went to tiebreaker-1.

CLASS D

106 — Owen Krafka, Shelby-Rising City (43-7) vs. Grady Romshek, David City Aquinas (41-2): Romshek is first and Krafka second in the Huskermat rankings. Romshek won at North Bend and Krafka took a medical forfeit loss at the Schuyler meet.

126 — Zander Kavan, David City Aquinas (35-10) vs. Mason Nitz, Elkhorn Valley (41-6): Nitz won by decision at the Dale Bonge Invitational at Boone Central on Jan. 28.

126 — Eli Paxton, Mullen (37-1) vs. Braxton Siebrandt, Wisner-Pilger (41-2): A rematch of last year’s 120 final, won by Paxton 4-3.

152 — Tanner Frahm, Plainview (50-1) vs. Jacob Moravec, David City Aquinas (40-3): Frahm was last year’s 145 champion. He’ll be wrestling Moravec for the first time this season.

170 — Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (42-0) vs. Maddox Jones, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (35-6): Kuester, the record-setting eight-man quarterback, is two wins away from his second title in three years.

GIRLS

135 — Zoey Barber, Omaha Westside (47-2) vs. Addeline Graser, Papillion-La Vista (36-5): After winning her match of returning champions against Selena Zamora of South Sioux City, Barber must beat Graser for the fourth time to make it back to the finals.

170 — Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo (50-0) vs. Makayla Pate, McCook (24-1): Ricketts, a senior, is the first girl with 50 wins in a season and is undefeated in 97 matches in the first two seasons of sanctioned competition. Pate was undefeated until the district final.​

