Nebraska volleyball commits pace Elkhorn South as Storm sweeps Omaha Marian

Elkhorn South put on an impressive show Tuesday night for the third time in this young volleyball season.
The host Storm, ranked No. 5 in the Nebraska Top 10, posted a three-set win over No. 9 Omaha Marian. Elkhorn South prevailed 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 to sweep its third consecutive ranked opponent.
The Storm opened the season last week with victories over Millard West and Gretna.
“Marian is always tough and we talked about playing at our pace,’’ Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. “Our hitters are smart, we’ve got a good setter and we play tough defense.’’
Nebraska pledge Rylee Gray and Kylie Weeks paced the Storm with 13 kills each. Weeks also had three aces while Gray had an ace and a block.
“Everything is flowing for us right now,’’ Weeks said. “I feel like we’re really well conditioned and that’s helping us in these matches.’’
Unfortunately, both teams lost a player to injury. Marian setter Baylee Towles hurt her left wrist in the first set and Elkhorn South’s Brilee Wieseler injured her left knee just a few points before the end of the match.
Wieseler and Gray are the only two seniors on the Storm roster and were honored before the game as part of Senior Night.
“I was proud of our team for finishing those final few points after Brilee got hurt,’’ Potter said. “She brings such an energy to the court so I’m hopeful it’s not as bad as it looks.’’
The Storm started out strong, rolling to an 11-point win in the first set. A 7-0 run allowed Elkhorn South to open some daylight and the Storm eventually prevailed on a Crusaders’ net violation.
Marian trailed 19-17 in the second set but Elkhorn South won six of the final seven points. The Crusaders had five hitting errors during that stretch, including one on set point.
Elkhorn South opened a 9-2 lead in the third set and never looked back. Gray and Weeks each had six kills and the Storm closed it out on a final smash by the 6-foot-4 Gray.
“Marian is always a good Metro opponent,’’ Potter said. “We know that we have to play a strong match to beat them.’’
Setter Madi Woodin dished out 31 assists for the Storm. The South Dakota pledge set an all-class state record for assists last season with 1,414.
Wieseler had six kills and two aces before she was injured and Mia Mroczek had four kills and five blocks.
Amanda Loschen paced the 4-3 Crusaders with 10 kills.
Omaha Marian (4-3)..........14 18 16
Elkhorn South (3-0)...........25 25 25
OM (kills-aces-blocks): Ashley Wilwerding 2-0-0, Sidney Sledge 3-0-1, M.C. Daubendiek 2-2-2, Sophi Steffes 5-0-2, Amanda Loschen 10-0-0, Amelia Roth 1-1-0.
ES: Annie Millard 1-0-0, Kylie Weeks 13-3-0, Katie Galligan 0-2-0, Brilee Wieseler 6-2-0, Maddie Henry 2-0-1, Madi Woodin 1-0-0, Mia Mroczek 4-0-5, Rylee Gray 13-1-1.
Set assists: OM 19 (Sledge 12, Ellie Miller 3, Baylee Towles 2, Wilwerding 1, Daubendiek 1); ES 35 (Woodin 31, Estella Zatechka 3, Gray 1).
