Nebraska volleyball commits pace Elkhorn South as Storm sweeps Omaha Marian

“I was proud of our team for finishing those final few points after Brilee got hurt,’’ Potter said. “She brings such an energy to the court so I’m hopeful it’s not as bad as it looks.’’

The Storm started out strong, rolling to an 11-point win in the first set. A 7-0 run allowed Elkhorn South to open some daylight and the Storm eventually prevailed on a Crusaders’ net violation.

Marian trailed 19-17 in the second set but Elkhorn South won six of the final seven points. The Crusaders had five hitting errors during that stretch, including one on set point.

Elkhorn South opened a 9-2 lead in the third set and never looked back. Gray and Weeks each had six kills and the Storm closed it out on a final smash by the 6-foot-4 Gray.

“Marian is always a good Metro opponent,’’ Potter said. “We know that we have to play a strong match to beat them.’’

Setter Madi Woodin dished out 31 assists for the Storm. The South Dakota pledge set an all-class state record for assists last season with 1,414.

Wieseler had six kills and two aces before she was injured and Mia Mroczek had four kills and five blocks.

Amanda Loschen paced the 4-3 Crusaders with 10 kills.