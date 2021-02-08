Nebraska's first varsity bowling champs will be determined this week

The first varsity bowling season will roll to a conclusion this week at the three-day state tournament.
The event, to be held at Lincoln’s Sun Valley Lanes, starts Monday with individual competition. The girls begin at 9 a.m. with the final set for 12:15 p.m. The boys start at 2 p.m. and conclude with the 5:15 p.m. final.
Boys team competition begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the final scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The girls team competition will be held Wednesday on the same schedule.
Dan Masters, NSAA assistant director in charge of the sport, said it’s been a successful first season.
“It’s been going well,” he said. “A lot of the club bowling leaders pushed for this as a varsity sport, and the response has been positive.”
Masters said many boys and girls who enjoy bowling don’t partake in other varsity sports.
“It’s nice to think that we’re giving them something to do,” he said. “We hope to keep adding teams each year.”
The singles competition consists of 47 boys and 43 girls. The top eight advance to the final bracket, and the championship will be a two-game head-to-head competition.
Freshman Jayce Hollars of Bellevue East was the top boys qualifier in districts with a 716 series. Brogan Foote of Wayne was second (663) and Dane Conner of Seward third (630).
Junior Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South was the top girls qualifier in districts at 587 in three games. She rolled a four-game series of 762 to win the Metro Conference tournament held Jan. 29.
The girls’ second-place district finisher was Kayleigh McKenzie of Fremont (565) and third was Wayne’s Jamie Janke (527).
The eight teams competing in the boys competition are Fremont, Lincoln Pius X, Seward, Millard North, Wayne, Bellevue West, Columbus and Lexington. Fremont, 16-1 during the season, is the top seed.
The eight girls teams are Wayne, Seward, Papio South, Lexington, Millard West, Pius, Columbus and Bellevue West. Wayne (16-2) is the No. 1 seed.
Live streaming video of the individual championships Monday is available on Striv at striv.tv/nsaa/bowling/.
Live TV coverage of the team championship matches Tuesday and Wednesday can be seen on News Channel Nebraska, 116 on Cox Cable.
Monday — Session 1: Girls singles, 9 a.m. start (qualifying matches); 10:45 (singles final matches); championship at 12:15 p.m. Session 2: Boys singles, 2 p.m. start (qualifying matches); 3:45 (singles final matches); championship at 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday — Session 3: Boys team (double elimination), 9 a.m. start, final at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Session 4: Girls team (double elimination), 9 a.m. start, final at 2:30 p.m.
