Nebraska's first varsity bowling champs will be determined this week

The first varsity bowling season will roll to a conclusion this week at the three-day state tournament.

The event, to be held at Lincoln’s Sun Valley Lanes, starts Monday with individual competition. The girls begin at 9 a.m. with the final set for 12:15 p.m. The boys start at 2 p.m. and conclude with the 5:15 p.m. final.

Boys team competition begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the final scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The girls team competition will be held Wednesday on the same schedule.

Dan Masters, NSAA assistant director in charge of the sport, said it’s been a successful first season.

“It’s been going well,” he said. “A lot of the club bowling leaders pushed for this as a varsity sport, and the response has been positive.”

Masters said many boys and girls who enjoy bowling don’t partake in other varsity sports.

“It’s nice to think that we’re giving them something to do,” he said. “We hope to keep adding teams each year.”

The singles competition consists of 47 boys and 43 girls. The top eight advance to the final bracket, and the championship will be a two-game head-to-head competition.