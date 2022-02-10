 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neleigh Gessert scores 30 in Millard West's win over Millard North
0 Comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Neleigh Gessert scores 30 in Millard West's win over Millard North

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by Mike Patterson.

Freshman Neleigh Gessert scored 30 points Thursday night to lead Millard West to a 58-56 win over Millard North.

Gessert sank seven three-pointers — six in the second half — to boost the 11-8 Wildcats.

Megan Chambers scored 15 to pace the 15-6 Mustangs.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert