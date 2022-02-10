Neleigh Gessert scores 30 in Millard West's win over Millard North

Freshman Neleigh Gessert scored 30 points Thursday night to lead Millard West to a 58-56 win over Millard North.
Gessert sank seven three-pointers — six in the second half — to boost the 11-8 Wildcats.
Megan Chambers scored 15 to pace the 15-6 Mustangs.
