Nerves, pins and progress on first day of girls wrestling at state championships

Alexis Pehrson can’t even call what happened Friday a dream.

That would mean it was even in the realm of possibility.

Pehrson and her twin sister Aubrie lived something different altogether at the state wrestling tournament.

The Yutan freshmen each won quarterfinal matches Friday afternoon at the CHI Health Center, in the first-ever sanctioned girls tournament, punching tickets to the evening’s semifinal session.

“I never thought girls could be a part of this,” Alexis said.

The Pehrson girls are more than just a part of things.

Each is ranked No. 1 in their respective weight class — Aubrie at 107, Alexis at 120. On Friday they showed exactly why.

Aubrie wasted little time in her match against Amherst’s Michaela Bivainis. She got a takedown 10 seconds in and put Bivainis into a pretzel for a couple of near fall points before the period was over.

A quick reversal to start the second extended the lead. A headlock shortly after that — and a quick peek at the corner — led to a slap of the mat and a spot in the semifinals.

“I don’t think it was my best,” Pehrson said afterwards. “I was nervous.”

The critique doesn’t surprise their dad, Yutan assistant Jared Pehrson. Aubrie is a wrestling perfectionist.

“There’s never a match where she doesn’t come off upset about something,” he said with a laugh.

Shortly after it’s Alexis doing the pinning. She’s a little more calculated, looking for her perfect opportunity to strike against Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer.

That chance comes early in a scoreless second period when a reversal turns into a fall in short order.

She felt the nerves too.

“They’ve been at national tournaments,” Jared said, “but this is a whole different level.”

Girls from all over the state felt the same thing Friday. A nearly full crowd showed up for the highly anticipated opening rounds, creating real buzz around the day’s first session.

The evening’s semifinal rounds, which feature the heartbreak rounds for both boys and girls, have been sold out for days.

Never in his wildest imagination would Jared Pehrson have thought he’d have daughters on this stage.

Not when they first started wrestling — eight years ago for Alexis, Aubrie two years later. The two figured their wrestling careers were over after last season.

“I’m just blown away that we have this opportunity,” he said. “I know that there’s a lot of great guys and gals that have put the work in to make this happen. I just can’t be more thankful to those folks for that experience.”

The sisters have pushed each other for years. They’re daily practice partners. Who wins those spars?

“Well I’ve been wrestling for longer, so …,” Alexis said.

Says Aubrie: “Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

They’ll wrestle on an even bigger stage Friday night — and hopefully again Saturday in the finals. Medals aren’t of concern just yet though.

For now the girls that used to watch from the stands are enjoying their time in the spotlight.

“I would never imagine that in high school I would be out wrestling on that mat,” Aubrie said.