New device from NSAA tells schools when it's too hot to compete

The first week of fall practice was unseasonably warm. It could get there again during the next few weeks. Again in the spring.

When not to practice? When to alter the start of a football game or cross country meet?

The Nebraska School Activities Association is giving schools a tool to reduce arbitrary decisions in those situations. Through the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NSAA distributed 200 devices, the Kestrel 5400 weather meter, that measure WetBulb Globe Temperature, an index that state associations nationwide are implementing.

The NSAA is buying the rest of the meters needed so every high school in the state has one.

“The biggest thing is probably the education part of it because, really, schools are not making any decisions that they weren't making before," said Ron Higdon, the NSAA assistant director who heads the association’s Sports Medicine committee. “We're just giving them tools to make that easier to read. Before it was almost arbitrary — ‘all right, the ambient temperature is this, it says the humidity is this, so the chart where you match them, this is kind of where it falls.’

“Now, there's no doubt about it. Here's the reading. Here's what it says when it has that reading. Here's the modifications that you need to make.”

Last year, Drake Geiger, an Omaha South junior, collapsed during his first day of football practice, 10 minutes into a workout in which helmets were the only permissible protective equipment, and died when doctors couldn’t revive his heart. Autopsy results found the primary cause of his death was hyperthermia, with heart-related problems also contributing.

According to the National Weather Service, WetBulb Globe Temperature is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover (solar radiation). It differs from a heat index, which considers only temperature and humidity and is calculated for shady areas.

There are three WBGT regions nationally. The eastern two-thirds of the state is in Region 2, the rest in Region 1.

The NSAA has developed heat modification guidelines that include use of WBGT when the ambient temperature is above 80 degrees.

If the WBGT index is less than 79.7 (76.1 in Region 1), there can be normal activities but there should be three separate 3- to-5-five minute rest/water breaks per hour.

At a WBGT of 79.8 to 84.6 (76.2-81), discretion should be used for intense/prolonged practice. There should be three separate 4- to 6-minute rest/water breaks per hour. Monitor at-risk athletes closely. Have cold water immersion available.

At 84.7 to 87.6 (81.1-84), maximum practice time is two hours. In football, helmets and shoulder pads only (those should be removed if conditioning. Four separate 4- to 6-minute rest/water breaks per hour. Monitor at-risk athletes closely. Have cold water immersion available. Contests must have additional/extended timeouts for rest/water.

At 87.7 to 89.7 (84.1-86.1), maximum practice time one hour. In football, there should be no helmets, shoulder pads or conditioning. Four separate 5- to 7-minute rest/water breaks per hour. Monitor at-risk athletes closely. Have cold water immersion available. Contests must have additional/extended timeouts for rest/water and should consider delaying/postponing start times.

Above 89.7 (86.1), no outdoor activities. Outdoor practices and contests must be delayed or canceled until a lower WBGT is recorded.

The NSAA said participants always should have unrestricted access to water and fluids. The WBGT should be measured every 30 minutes.

Monday afternoon, The World-Herald went to a NWS website for the WBGT reading for Seacrest Field in Lincoln. The forecasted high was set for 87 degrees, with dew point estimated at 60, relative humidity at 40% and no wind speed or cloud cover. Under those conditions, the heat index read 87 degrees, the WBGT 80. That meant practice could be normal with the three short breaks per hour.

Readings are to be taken at least three feet above ground. Tripods are being included with the weather meter distribution. Asked whether artificial turf is hotter than grass, Higdon said the reverse can be true when humidity in direct sunlight is coming out of grass and it’s calm.

“That then might be hotter than on your turf or tennis courts," Higdon said. “So it’s site specific.”

Higdon said hot conditions shouldn’t sneak up on schools. The schools should be able to plan ahead and adjust times rather than resort to same-day modifications. One instance was last fall when Lincoln Southwest moved its home football game with Gretna, scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff at Seacrest, to Gretna for a 7 p.m. start.

Based on NWS calculations, Higdon said, in the past three years there were 12 times when there should have been no outdoor activities statewide because of WBGT readings.

Higdon said he fielded many questions the first week of practice, mainly from those trying to differentiate between WBGT and heat-index readings.

“We had the same kind of (reaction) when we did all of our heat optimization stuff, the ‘well, you know, we've been doing this for 30 years and nothing's ever happened.’ Well, when something happens, you can't hang your hat on that," Higdon said. “And to say it'll never happen to us. Well, it happened to us, us meaning Nebraska.

“Unfortunately, that opens people's eyes sometimes and it's a lot easier for them to buy in.”​