New season-best marks turned in at Nebraska track invites

Event winners: 100: Alahna Davis, Central, 12.54. 200: Tate Norblade, PS, 26.02. 400: Sadie Millard, MW, 58.09. 800: Kaylie Crews, PS, 2:19.09. 1,600: Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 5:19.11. 3,200: Kara Muller, BW, 12:28.35. 110 hurdles: Lindsay Adams, MW, 15.85. 300 hurdles: Keeley Hourigan, MW, 48.53. 4x1: Papio South, 49.90. 4x4: Papio South, 4:14.01. 4x8: Papio South 10:04.11. Shot: Carina Ramirez, PS, 34-3. Discus: Alicesen Gilbert, BE, 112-0. High jump: Breckyn Moore, PS, 5-3. Long jump: Millard, MW, 18-3½. Triple jump: Nya Thichot, Central, 36-7½. Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, PS, 10-0.

Central Nebraska track

Conner Wells of Class B St. Paul ran the fastest 400 meters in the state this season (49.49 seconds), and Ryan Kramer of Class B Boone Central did the same in the 300 hurdles (40.32) in the Central Nebraska Track Championships at Grand Island Northwest.

Wells got to the line barely ahead of Class D Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney, whose 49.52 is the No. 2 time in the state. Wells also won the 800 in the non-scored, invite-only meet. Kramer swept the two hurdles races and picked up a third gold from the Cardinals’ winning 400 relay.