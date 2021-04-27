New season-best marks turned in at Nebraska track invites

State-leading marks were turned in by Omaha Central’s J’Dyn Bullion in the discus (177-4) and Papillion-La Vista South’s Luke Davis in the long jump (22-7½) during Monday’s Bellevue West Invitational.
Central’s Abe Hoskins in the hurdles and LJ Richardson of Bellevue West in the sprints were double winners. Boys team champion Millard West won six events.
Girls champion Papillion-La Vista South hit the 200-point mark with seven winners, including all three relays. Sadie Millard of runner-up Millard West was the only individual double winner.
Boys team scoring: Millard West 155, Omaha Creighton Prep 103, Omaha Central 95, Papillion-La Vista South 84, Bellevue West 56.5, Bellevue East 15.5, Omaha Skutt 7, Omaha Bryan 5.
Event winners: 100: LJ Richardson, BW, 11.24. 200: Richardson, 22.72. 400: Quinell Smith, Central, 51.28. 800: Peyton Anthony, PS, 1:58.92. 1,600: Sam Kirchner, MW, 4:29.10. 3,200: Porter Bickley, MW, 10:32.88. 110 hurdles: Abe Hoskins, Central, 16.13. 300 hurdles: Hoskins, 40.81. 4x1: Millard West 42.94. 4x4: Prep, 3:30.17. 4x8: Prep 8:12.05. Shot: Nate Raymond, MW, 51-3. Discus: J’Dyn Bulllion, Central, 177-4. High jump: Aiden Berggren, MW, 6-3. Long jump: Luke Davis, PS, 22-7½. Triple jump: Kaden Williams, MW, 44-2. Pole vault: Richie Butler, PS, 14-2.
Girls team scoring: Papillion-La Vista South 200, Millard West 116.5, Omaha Central 83, Bellevue West 64.5, Bellevue East 23, Omaha Skutt 2, Omaha Bryan 1.
Event winners: 100: Alahna Davis, Central, 12.54. 200: Tate Norblade, PS, 26.02. 400: Sadie Millard, MW, 58.09. 800: Kaylie Crews, PS, 2:19.09. 1,600: Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 5:19.11. 3,200: Kara Muller, BW, 12:28.35. 110 hurdles: Lindsay Adams, MW, 15.85. 300 hurdles: Keeley Hourigan, MW, 48.53. 4x1: Papio South, 49.90. 4x4: Papio South, 4:14.01. 4x8: Papio South 10:04.11. Shot: Carina Ramirez, PS, 34-3. Discus: Alicesen Gilbert, BE, 112-0. High jump: Breckyn Moore, PS, 5-3. Long jump: Millard, MW, 18-3½. Triple jump: Nya Thichot, Central, 36-7½. Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, PS, 10-0.
Central Nebraska track
Conner Wells of Class B St. Paul ran the fastest 400 meters in the state this season (49.49 seconds), and Ryan Kramer of Class B Boone Central did the same in the 300 hurdles (40.32) in the Central Nebraska Track Championships at Grand Island Northwest.
Wells got to the line barely ahead of Class D Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney, whose 49.52 is the No. 2 time in the state. Wells also won the 800 in the non-scored, invite-only meet. Kramer swept the two hurdles races and picked up a third gold from the Cardinals’ winning 400 relay.
Grand Island Northwest’s girls won six of the 17 events, including the 400 and 1,600 relays. Rebecca Mader took the Class B lead in the 400 (58.40). Jessica Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City swept the throws.
Boys event winners: 100: Gage Steinke, Grand Island CC, 11.21. 200: Isaiah Zelasney, Osecola, 22.66. 400: Conner Wells, St. Paul, 49.49. 800: Wells, 1:59.20. 1,600: Ryan Berger, Riverside, 4:45.13. 3,200: Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 10:14.54. 110 hurdles: Ryan Kramer, Boone Central, 15.45. 300 hurdles: Kramer, 40.32. 4x1: Boone Central, 43.36. 4x4: Grand Island CC 3:30.32. 4x8: Grand Island CC 8:19.49. Shot: Eric Lenz, Central City, 54-11. Discus: Gage Griffith, Aurora, 156-2. High jump: Alex Brandt, Grand Island NW, 6-5. Long jump: Eli Wooden, Centura, 21-6½. Triple jump: Isaac Herbek, Grand Island CC, 43-6¾. Pole vault: Caden Carlson, Aurora, 13-8.
Girls event winners: 100: Avyn Urbanski, Grand Island NW, 12.88. 200: Samantha Roby, GINW, 25.96. 400: Rebecca Mader, GINW, 58.40. 800: Alayna Vargas, Hastings SC, 2:24.37. 1,600: Ella Buhlke, Central City, 5:38.47. 3,200: Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 12:05.96. 100 hurdles: Aizlynn Krafka, GINW, 16.43. 300 hurdles: Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 48.13. 4x1: GINW 49.80. 4x4: GINW 4:06.81. 4x8: Hastings SC 9:57.32. Shot: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 43-0. Discus: Stieb, 125-6. High jump: Sydney Davis, Centura, 5-4. Long jump: Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 16-10. Triple jump: Sydney Davis, Centura, 5-4. Pole vault: Cassidy Knust, Aurora, 10-4.