Next year's Nebraska high school state basketball tournaments to be held on separate weeks

Next year's Nebraska high school state basketball tournaments in Lincoln will be on separate weeks, held over four days and played in Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center only.

The Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday approved the format for the tournaments. A majority of schools in a survey favored four-day meets for girls and boys.

The 2023 dates will be March 1-4 for girls and 8-11 for boys.

It will be the first time that all championship-bracket games will be played in arena venues.

In 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls and boys tournaments were held over five days. In 2022 because of conflicting dates with the Big Ten wrestling tournament, the tournaments were combined and played over six days.

