 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Next year's Nebraska high school state basketball tournaments to be held on separate weeks

  • Updated
  • 0

Next year's Nebraska high school state basketball tournaments in Lincoln will be on separate weeks, held over four days and played in Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center only.

The Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday approved the format for the tournaments. A majority of schools in a survey favored four-day meets for girls and boys.

The 2023 dates will be March 1-4 for girls and 8-11 for boys.

It will be the first time that all championship-bracket games will be played in arena venues.

In 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls and boys tournaments were held over five days. In 2022 because of conflicting dates with the Big Ten wrestling tournament, the tournaments were combined and played over six days.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert