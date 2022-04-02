 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Nick Ripple tosses three-hitter as Papillion-La Vista South downs Papio

Senior Nick Ripple tossed a three-hitter Saturday to lead Papillion-La Vista South to a 6-1 win over Papillion-La Vista in a game played at Werner Park.

Ripple struck out five in six innings and yielded one run to boost his record to 3-0.

The Titans moved to 5-2 while the Monarchs fell to 2-4.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

