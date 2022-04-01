 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Nick Venteicher drives in four runs as Millard West baseball run-rules Elkhorn South

Celebrate

Millard West's Drew Borner celebrates his run in the fourth inning with his teammates.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Top-ranked Millard West rolled to a 16-0 baseball win over second-ranked Elkhorn South on Friday night.

Nick Venteicher had four RBIs and Jaxson Cahoy picked up the win in the game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

The Wildcats moved to 7-2 while the Storm fell to 5-2.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

