Nick Venteicher drives in four runs as Millard West baseball run-rules Elkhorn South

Top-ranked Millard West rolled to a 16-0 baseball win over second-ranked Elkhorn South on Friday night.
Nick Venteicher had four RBIs and Jaxson Cahoy picked up the win in the game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
The Wildcats moved to 7-2 while the Storm fell to 5-2.
Photos: Millard West baseball shuts out Elkhorn South
Millard West's Drew Borner (4) celebrates his run in the fourth inning with his teammates in the dugout during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West's Jaxson Cahoy (19) pitches in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West's Dylan Driessen (10) can't make the catch at first base as Elkhorn North's Cole Goeser (10) gets the steal for second in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West's Drew Borner (4) collides with Elkhorn South's Hayden Kelberlau (11) while sliding safely into third base in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Elkhorn South's Brock Nielsen (3) bats in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Elkhorn South's Michael Meckna (23) chases after the ball along the fence in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Elkhorn North's Cole Goeser (10) slides safely into first, past Millard West's Dylan Driessen (10) after being caught trying to steal in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Elkhorn South's Carter Navin (24) pitches in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Elkhorn South head coach Brandon Dahl argues a call with an umpire in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West's Jackson Williams (26) celebrates his run in the third inning with teammates in the dugout during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West's Korey Cozad (5) runs to third base in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Elkhorn South's Dane Mosser (17) pitches in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
The Elkhorn South dugout watches the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Elkhorn South's Eli Small (13) grabs a ball that got loose in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West's Drew Borner (4) bats in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West's Drew Borner (4) races to third base in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Elkhorn South's Austin Hoff (12) pitches in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West head coach Steve Frey watches his team in the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West's Drew Deremer (28) celebrates his run in the fourth inning with teammates during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
Millard West fans cheer during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
