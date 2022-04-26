Nick Venteicher drives in three runs in Millard West's win over Bellevue West

Youth and experience combined for a two-hit victory Tuesday night for Millard West.

Freshman Brady Ferguson pitched the first four innings and senior Mason Koch the final three in a 4-1 win over host Bellevue West. The third-ranked Wildcats moved to 22-5 while the Thunderbirds fell to 13-10.

Ferguson, the first freshman to play for Millard West coach Steve Frey in the spring, struck out six and walked two. The only hit he surrendered was a solo homer by Daniel Lester in the fourth inning.

"That got me a little bit mad," Ferguson said. "I didn't want to give up anything else."

The Wildcats went ahead 2-1 in the fifth on a two-out, two-run single by Nick Venteicher. He came through after Bellevue West had intentionally walked Drew Borner to load the bases.

"I had some extra fire after that walk," Venteicher said. "I got a curveball and put a pretty good swing on it."

After Ferguson walked No. 8 batter Drew Grego to start the bottom of the fifth, Frey brought in Koch. The Creighton recruit preserved the one-run lead, stranding the runner at second.

Millard West got two insurance runs in the seventh on a run-scoring single by Venteicher — his third RBI of the game — and a sacrifice fly by Rice Whitaker.

Koch finished off the win, retiring the Thunderbirds in order to notch his eighth save. The only hit he allowed was an infield single to Nick Glantz in the sixth.

"Our pitching was solid today," Frey said. "And that was a huge hit by Venteicher in the fifth to put us ahead."

Bellevue West starter Nick Riggs was the hard-luck loser. The sophomore pitched six innings, giving up two runs while striking out six.

"He had a lot of movement on his pitches," Venteicher said. "But we got a big game today from our freshman. He's legit."

Millard West returns to action Thursday in the Millard South/Don Kraft Invitational.

The Thunderbirds also will play Thursday, hosting the eight-team Bellevue West Invitational.

Millard West (22-5)..........000 020 2—4 6 0

Bellevue West (13-10).....000 100 0—1 2 1

W: Ferguson. L: Riggs. S: Koch. HR: BW, Lester.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.