Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X holds first-round lead at Class A state golf tourney
GOLF

NORFOLK, Neb. — Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas stayed at par or better throughout Monday’s first round to take a three-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside at the Class A girls golf championship.

Kolbas shot a 1-under 71, the lowest round ever at Norfolk Country Club for a girls state tournament. Hanna opened the day with a hole-out eagle 3 but finished at 2-over 74.

North Platte, last year’s runner-up, took a 13-stroke lead over Pius X. Bulldog sophomore Kaylee Carlson aced the 135-yard 17th hole while contributing to the team score with an 86.

The tournament finishes Tuesday.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

