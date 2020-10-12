Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X leads in Class A golf tourney after nearly flawless first round

NORFOLK, Neb. — Only one bogey marred an otherwise clean scorecard Monday for Nicole Kolbas, and the Lincoln Pius X sophomore almost avoided it.
A slightly pulled 8-footer for par on the ninth hole — she had been in the trees in the right rough and hit a long punch-out second shot — was one of her few mistakes while shooting a 1-under 71.
It was the lowest round ever at Norfolk Country Club for a girls golf state tournament and let her take a three-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside in Class A.
“Just staying steady the whole round was definitely what was important to me, and keeping my head in the game, not worrying about what other people are doing,’’ Kolbas said. “I couldn’t complain about it very much.”
North Platte, as expected, broke to the first-day lead in the team race. The Bulldogs’ Baylee Steele (77) and Karsen Morrison (78) are third and fourth, respectively. Maya Lashley had an 83, and sophomore Kaylee Carlson had the shot of the day — a hole in one on the 135-yard 17th — for an 86.
“For me personally, it was kind of a grind out there, to be quite honest,” said Steele, a UNO commit. “It’s probably my worst ball striking all year, so I made it the best I possibly could. But I’m really proud of the team. They really hung in there, and we had some girls have some really good rounds, especially Kaylee Carlson with her hole in one. That’s a big deal as a sophomore to show up.”
Last year’s runners-up lead Pius X by 13 strokes entering Tuesday’s final 18 holes.
“All we know is we need to go on and do it exactly as what we did today and not focus on what the leaders are doing, no matter what,’’ Steele said. “We’re playing to play the same golf, not to just barely get it done.”
Hanna began her round by holing out from 51 yards for eagle on the first hole. She ended up playing each nine in 1-over 37. The junior made an 8-foot putt for birdie on 17 and just missed a putt of about the same length on the closing hole.
“It basically was all scrambling,’’ Hanna said. “I wasn’t really good off the tee and didn’t have it a lot in the fairways.”
Class B
Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin was on the verge of running away with the tournament at Monument Shadows in Gering.
She was 3-under after 11 holes, aided by an eagle 3 on the eighth hole, and eight strokes ahead of the pack. Then she hit the newer, more-open part of the course and the howling winds took her scores sailing. She played holes 12 to 17 8-over, including a triple-bogey 8 on the 16th.
Karmazin still was the overnight leader, finishing with a 77 to be four strokes ahead of sophomore Anna Kelley from team leader Scottsbluff. The defending champion Bearcats had all five golfers in the top 13 — Emily Krzyzanowski had 89, Nielli Heinold and Halle Shaddick 92 and Haley Holzworth 93 — to lead second-place Omaha Duchesne by 21 strokes.
River Cities Conference winner Bridget Duffy (89) and Isabelle Gutschewski (90), daughter of pro golfer Scott Gutschewski, paced Duchesne.
Class C
Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central and Lynzi Becker of Cozad shot 77s at Elks Country Club in Columbus to share the overnight lead, which is five strokes over 82 shooters Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian, Elizabeth Mestl of Heartland, Kendall Colby of Minden and Payton Wise of Kimball.
Broken Bow has control of the team race in its bid for a first state title in girls golf. Madison Jackson led the Indians with an 84, followed by Emery Custer at 90, Camryn Johnson at 94 and Graycee Oeltjen at 101.
State Golf 2019
York State Golf (1).JPG
York State Golf (2).JPG
York State Golf (3).JPG
York State Golf (4).JPG
York State Golf (5).JPG
York State Golf (6).JPG
York State Golf (7).JPG
York State Golf (8).JPG
York State Golf (9).JPG
York State Golf (10).JPG
York State Golf (11).JPG
York State Golf (12).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (1).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (2).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (3).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (4).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (5).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (6).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (7).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (8).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (9).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (10).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (11).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (12).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (13).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (14).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (15).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (16).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (17).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (18).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (19).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (20).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (21).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (22).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (23).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (24).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (25).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (26).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (27).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (28).JPG
York State Golf Day 2 (29).JPG
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports