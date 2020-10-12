Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X leads in Class A golf tourney after nearly flawless first round

NORFOLK, Neb. — Only one bogey marred an otherwise clean scorecard Monday for Nicole Kolbas, and the Lincoln Pius X sophomore almost avoided it.

A slightly pulled 8-footer for par on the ninth hole — she had been in the trees in the right rough and hit a long punch-out second shot — was one of her few mistakes while shooting a 1-under 71.

It was the lowest round ever at Norfolk Country Club for a girls golf state tournament and let her take a three-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside in Class A.

“Just staying steady the whole round was definitely what was important to me, and keeping my head in the game, not worrying about what other people are doing,’’ Kolbas said. “I couldn’t complain about it very much.”

North Platte, as expected, broke to the first-day lead in the team race. The Bulldogs’ Baylee Steele (77) and Karsen Morrison (78) are third and fourth, respectively. Maya Lashley had an 83, and sophomore Kaylee Carlson had the shot of the day — a hole in one on the 135-yard 17th — for an 86.