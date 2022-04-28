Nine Nebraska boys golfers finish under par at Capital City Invitational

LINCOLN — A record that hasn’t been kept in Nebraska high schools is most golfers under par in a boys tournament.

With nine, Thursday’s Capital City Invitational at Holmes Golf Course could lay strong claim to it.

The leaders were Ben Lemke of Lincoln East and Andrew Whittaker of Elkhorn South with their 4-under 68s. Gavin Gerch and Aidan Koch of team champion Lincoln Southeast had 70s. Knights teammate Owen Tucker was one of five with 71s.

In their playoff, Lemke and Whittaker birdied the par-5 No. 10 before Whittaker’s 3 on the par-4 11th was his eighth birdies of the day.

Whittaker said the wind shifted from the south before the playoff began, which made the 10th play easier and the 11th easier to swing harder with the driver.

“I knew the course itself was probably going to generate some low scores when the wind didn't pick up as much as it was supposed to," Whittaker said.

Lemke and Whittaker have dissimilar backgrounds in golf.

Lemke said he switched to it from soccer as a freshman. His parents weren’t golfers and it took a friend to introduce the sport to him. When he tried out as a freshman, he didn’t break 50 in three nine-hole rounds. He was in the mid-80s last season. Even this season, he was in the 80s more often than the 70s. He came off an 80 at an invitational Monday at Beatrice Country Club.

“I’ve had a few rough times, but it’s been really windy and at the country club courses if you don’t hit the fairway, the wind makes it really hard," Lemke said.

A chip-in eagle started his round Thursday and Lemke made four birdies, including an up-and-down on the par-5 18th, against two bogeys.

Whittaker is from a golf family. His mother, the former Kim Lefler, started at NU and so has his sister, Megan.

He had three scores in the 70s and two in the low 80s before posting his competitive low round Thursday.

Southeast’s 4-under 284 team score was its best in relation to par in school history. Omaha Westside lowered its school record to 288 and took second.

When Tucker, the No. 5 man, came in under par and Koch was the next in, putting the Knights at 3 under, it excited Knights coach Justin Freitag

They had some practice scores where I knew they were capable of going low, so it was not necessarily a surprise," the coach said. “We're young, too. Of the five guys who played today, the oldest was a junior.”

The top 15 teams in the NSAA scoring differential, except for No. 2 Gretna, were at Holmes. Southeast came in at No. 3, with Westside the leader.

“We’ve kind of been right next to Lincoln East all year and played close to Omaha Westside couple times this year," Freitag said. “I knew if we all hit at the same time, we'd be right there.”

Results

Team scoring: Lincoln Southeast 284, Omaha Westside 286, Elkhorn South 289, Omaha Creighton Prep 291, Lincoln East 293, Millard West 300, Grand Island 303, Kearney 304, Fremont 314, Millard North 315, Lincoln Pius X 321, Norfolk 324, Lincoln Southwest 330, Papillion-La Vista 345.

Individual leaders: Andrew Whittaker, ES, 68; Ben Lemke, LE, 68; Gavin Gerch, LSE, 70; Aidan Koch, LSE, 70; Owen Tucker, LSE, 71; Jack Davis, OW, 71; Jackson Benge, OW, 71; Connor Steichen, OCP, 71; Porter Topp, OW, 71; Zac McCormack, OCP, 72.​

