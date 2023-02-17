For three quarters, the boys basketball game between Millard North and undefeated Bellevue West was in doubt.

But a dominating final period left no doubt as the top-ranked Thunderbirds pulled away for a 69-49 victory over the No. 3 Mustangs.

The game was tied at 40 entering that fourth quarter but Bellevue West went on a 13-0 run to take command. Creighton signee Josiah Dotzler scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the period as Bellevue West outscored Millard North 29-9 to stay perfect.

"Coach said that we hadn't been playing with enough energy," Dotzler said. "We had taken them for granted and we just can't do that."

Bellevue West moved to 23-0 while Millard North, which held the upper hand for much of the game, fell to 19-4.

The Mustangs, facing the Thunderbirds for the first time, led 18-10 after the first quarter. Their advantage was 24-21 just before halftime before Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve sank a 3-pointer to get it tied.

Steven Poulicek sank three shots from behind the arc in the third quarter for the Thunderbirds but three Derek Rollins baskets helped Millard North get the game tied once again going into the fourth quarter.

Camden Monie sank a pair of layups to give Millard North its last lead at 44-43. But the Thunderbirds then scored the next 13 points to put the game away.

Eldon Turner got things started with a trey, followed by a Jaden Jackson layup. A three-point play by Dotzler, a layup by Stueve and Poulicek's fifth 3-pointer of the game made the score 56-44.

The Mustangs were unable to get closer than nine the rest of the way.

"We obviously shot a lot better in that fourth quarter," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "I thought they were the aggressor for the balance of three quarters so it was nice to finally get some separation."

Dotzler, one of six seniors taking part in Senior Night at the Thunderdome, scored 11 of Bellevue West's final 13 points.

"He struggled for awhile tonight but he came up big when we needed him," Woodard said.

Poulicek finished with 15 points for the Thunderbirds while Stueve had 10.

Rollins paced the Mustangs with 15 points while Neal Mosser added 10.

"This was a tough one for us," Dotzler said. "But I think that 100% this kind of game will help us down the road."

Millard North (19-4) ... 18;6; 16;9--49

Bellevue West (23-0) ... 10;14;16;29--69

MN: Luke Davis 3, Jacob Martin 5, Eli Gaeth 8, Neal Mosser 10, Camden Monie 6, Derek Rollins 15, Paxon Piatkowski 2.

BW: Jacob Arop 2, Steven Poulicek 15, Eldon Turner 7, Jaden Jackson 9, Jaxon Stueve 10, Josiah Dotzler 23, Robby Garcia 3.