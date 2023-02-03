Top-ranked Bellevue West, making 12 3s in the first three quarters, led by as many as 33 points in the third before settling for a 70-42 win over No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep.
It was the Thunderbirds’ second win of the season over Prep, having won the Metro Conference holiday tournament title against the Junior Jays on Jan. 2.
020423-owh-spo-stucolweb-em05
Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during their game against Creighton Prep at Bellevue West on Friday.
020423-owh-spo-stucolweb-em06
Bellevue West’s Jaxon Stueve (left) and Josiah Dotzler celebrate after Dotzler scored a 3-pointer during their game against Creighton Prep at Bellevue West on Friday.
020423-owh-spo-stucolweb-em03
Bellevue West’s Isaiah McMorris (right) tries to score while pressured by Creighton Prep’s Joey Rieschl during their game at Bellevue West on Friday.
020423-owh-spo-stucolweb-em04
Creighton Prep’s PJ Newbill (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler during their game at Bellevue West on Friday.
020423-owh-spo-stucolweb-em01
Bellevue West’s Jaxon Stueve tries to shoot while pressured by Creighton Prep’s Joey Rieschl during their game at Bellevue West on Friday.
020423-owh-spo-stucolweb-em02
Bellevue West’s Jaxon Stueve (right) tries to score while pressured by Creighton Prep’s Joey Rieschl during their game at Bellevue West on Friday.
