Some good things came to an end Saturday for the state’s top girls team.

Just not all of them.

Top 10 No. 1 Gretna conceded for the first time on the season — a first-half own goal — but rebounded with a dominant showing after the break in a 2-1 win over third-ranked Lincoln Southwest. It stretched the Dragons’ winning streak to 36 matches, dating back to the 2021 season.

“We really could have gone one or two ways after the own goal — heckuva way for our streak to end there,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “But the girls are resilient.”

Junior forward Allison Marshall scored to put the exclamation point on a nearly flawless build, shielding and spinning on a defender before getting enough on a ball in front to slide it into the left side of the goal. It was her 11th of the season and gave Gretna a lead in 12th minute.

But a Dragon defense — one that has been nearly flawless itself all season — sprung a leak.

A long ball into the area was headed by defender Karli Williams in attempt to clear it. But the ball went nearly straight backwards and in, the first to get by Dragons keeper Maddie Schaffert this season.

“Karli’s mature and you’ve got to move on,” Hutchison said.

The sophomore certainly did.

It was a Williams corner kick that found a wide-open London De Fini in the box in the 52nd minute, and the junior didn’t miss.

Her high left-footer found its way through traffic and in for the winner, De Fini’s third goal of the season.

Hutchison said it was a well-executed play, exposing space that his team picked up on in the first half. Gretna had nine corners in the match.

“So we went and talked about it, and the girls executed it and got us the winning goal,” Hutchison said. “Karli served up a heckuva ball, and London’s finish – good gosh.”

From there the Dragon defense — and a strong, cold wind — helped limit opportunities for Southwest. The Silver Hawks were outshot 12-1 in the second half.

“I appreciate our fight, I appreciate our leadership,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “This was a close contest for the first half. I’m proud of our fight. We didn’t hit our stride or where we could be.”

His team was playing without its two leading scorers on Saturday, with juniors Kennadi Williams (ankle) and Charlie Korth (illness) both missing.

Williams – and her team-leading nine goals – is likely out until the postseason, Nettleton said. He’s hoping Korth, who Nettleton called his team’s “motor,” is back much sooner.

The Silver Hawks open play in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Monday with a 5 p.m. match against Class A No. 7 Lincoln Pius X. Win that one and a rematch with unbeaten Lincoln East, the second-ranked team in the state, could be in store later in the week.

Gretna, meanwhile, will visit No. 9 Elkhorn South on Thursday before a trip to square off with Lincoln East on Saturday.

Lincoln Southwest (9-2) 1 0 - 1

At Gretna (12-0) 1 1 - 2

GOALS: LSW, own; G, Allison Marshall, London De Fini.