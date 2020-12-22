No. 1 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball defeats No. 2 Fremont

LINCOLN — Round One between the top two ranked girls basketball teams in the state went to Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday night.
The No. 1 Thunderbolts led most of the way and defeated No. 2 Fremont 66-62. Pius moved to 3-0 while the visiting Tigers fell to 6-1.
It's possible the teams will play two more times, at next week's Heartland Athletic Conference tournament and at state.
"It was a high level game for only having three weeks of practice," Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota said. "I love the challenge of playing a team like that."
Pius and the other Lincoln schools are behind other teams because of Lancaster County COVID-19 restrictions that shut down preseason practice for a few weeks. Fremont was playing its seventh game while the Thunderbolts were playing their third.
"The biggest thing is that we're lacking in game conditioning," Psota said. "The number of games we've played was a concern but luckily we have a lot of experience."
Both teams were paced by their returning all-staters. Nebraska pledge Alexis Markowski had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Pius while Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe scored 18 for the Tigers.
Markowski's younger sister Adison also was a factor. The 5-foot-8 sophomore had 18 points and seven rebounds.
"Adison has been in a little bit of a funk after she rolled her ankle in practice," Psota said. "It was nice to see her come out of it."
The Thunderbolts, the defending Class A champions, led 20-16 at halftime. That advantage grew to 12 late in the second quarter and the Tigers stared at a 39-30 halftime deficit.
"We didn't get the start we wanted," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "We let them dictate too many things."
The Tigers inched within three in the third quarter and held a short-lived 56-55 advantage with 4:28 left. Consecutive baskets by 6-3 Alexis Markowski and 5-7 point guard Jillian Aschoff then put Pius ahead to stay.
"I like the way we battled back," Flynn said. "To win you've got to get big defensive stops and long rebounds and we didn't do enough of that."
Charli Earth added 17 for the Tigers while Sarah Shepard had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
"Both teams played well," Psota said. "But winning this one will make my Christmas happier."
Fremont (6-1)....................16 14 19 13—62
Lincoln Pius X (3-0)...........20 19 14 13—66
F: Taylor McCabe 18, Bella Keaton 3, McKenna Murphy 5, Sarah Shepard 16, Charli Earth 17, Macy Bryant 3.
LPX: Lily Hodge 3, Miriam Miller 6, Jillian Aschoff 13, Adison Markowski 18, Leah Mach 4, Alexis Markowski 22.
