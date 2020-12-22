No. 1 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball defeats No. 2 Fremont

LINCOLN — Round One between the top two ranked girls basketball teams in the state went to Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday night.

The No. 1 Thunderbolts led most of the way and defeated No. 2 Fremont 66-62. Pius moved to 3-0 while the visiting Tigers fell to 6-1.

It's possible the teams will play two more times, at next week's Heartland Athletic Conference tournament and at state.​

"It was a high level game for only having three weeks of practice," Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota said. "I love the challenge of playing a team like that."

Pius and the other Lincoln schools are behind other teams because of Lancaster County COVID-19 restrictions that shut down preseason practice for a few weeks. Fremont was playing its seventh game while the Thunderbolts were playing their third.

"The biggest thing is that we're lacking in game conditioning," Psota said. "The number of games we've played was a concern but luckily we have a lot of experience."

Both teams were paced by their returning all-staters. Nebraska pledge Alexis Markowski had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Pius while Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe scored 18 for the Tigers.