VOLLEYBALL

No. 1 Lincoln Southwest tops No. 2 Papio South for Alliston Weston volleyball title

Top-ranked Lincoln Southwest defeated second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South to win the Allison Weston volleyball tournament Saturday.

The Silver Hawks posted the 27-25, 25-22 victory in the best-of-three final at Papillion-La Vista.

Brinly Christensen had 10 kills to pace Southwest.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

