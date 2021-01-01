No. 1 Millard North and No. 2 Bellevue West highlight a loaded slate of games Saturday

Six of the eight teams in Saturday’s finals of Class A’s two conference tournaments are undefeated, including the four that pair off for Metro Conference titles.
At Omaha Creighton Prep, the awaited rematch between boys No. 1 Millard North and No. 2 Bellevue West tips off at 7:15 p.m. First is the girls final matching No. 3 Millard South and No. 4 Omaha Central.
In the Heartland Conference finals at Lincoln Northeast, the top matchup is the girls game at noon between No. 1 Lincoln Pius X and No. 2 Fremont. Pius X beat the Tigers 66-62 at home before Christmas. The boys game at 2:30 matches undefeated, No. 6 Pius X against once-beaten, No. 10 Lincoln Southeast.
Bellevue West-Millard North was for the Class A title last March, with West scoring the final 16 points for a 64-62 win. West coach Doug Woodard said Thursday he’s sure those memories haven’t faded.
“So there’s a lot of interest in it,’’ he said.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon said he’s expecting the game that features Wisconsin-bound point guard Chucky Hepburn for West and national top-10 recruit Hunter Sallis for the Mustangs to go uptempo.
“I see a lot of transition basketball, and we’ll be trying to stop Chucky making really good plays,’’ Cannon said. “Both teams like to full-court press but usually when we play each other, we kind of back those off and it becomes a half-court pressure game.”
Central’s girls, coached by Mike Kroupa, have turned around their fortunes. Their 9-0 start matches the win total from last season when they didn’t beat a Class A team with a winning record and were crushed 67-23 by Millard South.
Millard South, the tournament’s defending champion, will be after its 10th Metro title and third in the past five years.
Both the Patriots and the Eagles like to run, which could make for a high-scoring final. Millard South averages 66.3 points while Central averages 63.3. The highest scoring girls final was in 2004-05 when Bellevue West defeated Bellevue East 75-71.