No. 1 Millard North and No. 2 Bellevue West highlight a loaded slate of games Saturday

Six of the eight teams in Saturday’s finals of Class A’s two conference tournaments are undefeated, including the four that pair off for Metro Conference titles.

At Omaha Creighton Prep, the awaited rematch between boys No. 1 Millard North and No. 2 Bellevue West tips off at 7:15 p.m. First is the girls final matching No. 3 Millard South and No. 4 Omaha Central.

In the Heartland Conference finals at Lincoln Northeast, the top matchup is the girls game at noon between No. 1 Lincoln Pius X and No. 2 Fremont. Pius X beat the Tigers 66-62 at home before Christmas. The boys game at 2:30 matches undefeated, No. 6 Pius X against once-beaten, No. 10 Lincoln Southeast.

Bellevue West-Millard North was for the Class A title last March, with West scoring the final 16 points for a 64-62 win. West coach Doug Woodard said Thursday he’s sure those memories haven’t faded.

“So there’s a lot of interest in it,’’ he said.

Millard North coach Tim Cannon said he’s expecting the game that features Wisconsin-bound point guard Chucky Hepburn for West and national top-10 recruit Hunter Sallis for the Mustangs to go uptempo.