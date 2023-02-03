Millard North's timing to play Millard South on Friday night could not have been worse.

The visiting Mustangs took on the top-ranked Patriots on Senior Night, and Millard South's upperclassmen led the way in a 71-59 girls basketball victory.

The senior trio of Khloe Lemon, Mya Babbitt and Cora Olsen -- starters since their freshman year -- combined for 65 of those points. Lemon finished with 26 while Babbitt had 23 and Olsen 16.

"We were really motivated tonight," Lemon said. "There was no way we were going to lose this game."

The victory in front of a packed gym boosted the Patriots to 18-2 and extended their home win streak to 57.

Both student sections wore Patriots red in memory of 2019 Millard South graduate AJ Locum, who was killed early Thursday morning in a car accident. He played basketball and baseball for the Patriots.

The Class A No. 3 Mustangs stayed close early with the game tied at 16 after one quarter. But a 9-0 run to start the second period gave Millard South a lead it wouldn't surrender.

Babbitt scored 21 in the first half, which included five 3-pointers. Millard North held her to two fourth-quarter free throws the rest of the way.

That opening half ended when Lemon banked in a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. She did the same thing in the third quarter as the Patriots extended their lead to 51-39.

"I practice those kind of shots a lot," she said. "I just had a feeling that they were going in."

Millard North coach Chris Paulson said those long treys were a key to the game.

"Those shots were huge," he said. "They were momentum killers because both times we were trying to make a run."

Both teams scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs crept within 10 in the final minute but late free throws by Babbitt and Juliana Jones ended it.

"It was a high-level game between two good teams," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. "We shot the ball pretty well and our press did a nice job."

Kayla Preston scored 17 to pace the 16-2 Mustangs while Avril Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds.

"Hopefully we'll see them again," Paulson said. "Our girls fought hard but they made a few more plays than we did."

Millard North (16-2)..... 16 14 9 20 — 59

Millard South (18-2)... 16 24 11 20 — 71

MN: Sara Harley 5, Ellie McCarville 7, Kayla Preston 17, Addalyn Rooney 5, Avril Smith 16, Izzie Galligan 3, Mya Sohl 4, Kate Stevens 2.

MS: Lexi Finkenbiner 2, Cora Olsen 16, Mya Babbitt 23, Khloe Lemon 26, Juliana Jones 4.

