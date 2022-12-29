No. 1 Millard South uses fast start to win dual over Class B No. 1 Bennington

A fast start and a furious finish were too much Thursday night in a meeting between two of Nebraska’s premier programs.

Class A No. 1 Millard South came out on fire early, racking up a double-digit lead through the first three matches, then put it on ice late by winning five of the last six in a 51-16 victory over Bennington, the top-ranked team in Class B.

The Patriots, winners of the last four state team titles, came out on top in ten of the 14 matches, including eight that were accompanied by bonus points.

“We had nothing to gain from going there other than wrestling the best competition,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said. “It’s awesome that they were up for that challenge. The match-ups were great. Got a couple of wins, a couple of big pins and started rolling.”

Top-ranked freshman Kiernan Meink earned an 18-6 major decision at 106 to open the dual. Teammate Isaac Ekdahl followed it up with a win in a match-up of No. 1’s at 113, getting a late takedown to secure a 3-1 win over Cadyn Coyle.

Brady Danze put the exclamation point on the early burst with a pin at 120, pushing the Patriot lead to 13-0.

Olson pointed to that Danze fall as the kind of swing match that built early confidence.

“He just came out, went in on a good shot, got in on a deep cradle and ended up getting a pin,” Olson said. “That was a huge momentum swing for us.”

A pair of state champions halted the run, as the Badgers got decisions from Kael Lauridsen and Connor Ritonya.

Lauridsen, a Nebraska recruit, was workmanlike in a 5-0 win over sophomore Miles Anderson in a showdown of returning champions and the top two wrestlers in the state at 126. Ritonya followed with a decision in the 132-pound match, beating Gino Rettele 11-5.

Millard South’s depth took over from there.

The Patriots won four of the next five matches, getting bonus points in three of those victories en route to a 33-10 lead.

Michigan recruit Joel Adams (145 pounds) and Aiden Robertson (170) each had pins in the deciding push. Logan Glynn added bonus points with is 26-11 technical fall at 138.

The Patriots closed the dual with three straight falls — from Caeden Olin, Tristen Williams, and Dakota Berndt.

The Bennington lineup was without Kyler Lauridsen (ranked No. 2 in Class B at 138) and state champion AJ Parrish (ranked No. 1 at 145).

Dual scoring: 106: Kiernan Meink, Millard South, maj dec, Evan Warner, Bennington, 18-6 (MS leads 4-0). 113: Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South, dec Cadyn Coyle, Bennington, 3-1 (MS leads 7-0). 120: Brady Danze, Millard South, pin Ben Bouaphakeo, Bennington (MS leads 13-0). 126: Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, dec Miles Anderson, Millard South, 5-0 (MS leads 13-3). 132: Connor Ritonya, Bennington, dec Gino Rettele, Millard South, 11-5 (MS leads 13-6). 138: Logan Glynn, Millard South, tech fall Gabe Birge, Bennington, 26-11 (MS leads 18-6). 145: Joel Adams, Millard South, pin Nathan Hennings, Bennington, 3:33 (MS leads 24-6). 152: Braxton Peacher, Bennington, maj dec Will Porter, Millard South, 15-2 (MS leads 24-10). 160: Henry Reilly, Millard South, dec Dalton Rhoten, Bennington, 11-5 (MS leads 27-10). 170: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pin Layne Boever, Bennington, 3:41 (MS leads 33-10). 182: Blane Boehmer, Bennington, pin Turner Tupper, Millard South, 1:24 (MS leads 33-16). 195: Caeden Olin, Millard South, pin Jacob Strader, Bennington, 1:35 (MS leads 39-16). 220: Tristen Williams, Millard South, pin Jack Jansen, Bennington, 1:01 (MS leads 45-16). 285: Brock Dyer, Millard South, pin Dakota Berndt, Bennington, 1:11 (MS wins 51-16).

***

Three champions and four finalists paced a Cardinal contingent of nine medalists, more than enough for the team title Thursday at the Winnebago Lady Indian Invite.

Top-ranked South Sioux City had individual winners in Gloria Flores (100 pounds), Yohaly Quinones (155), and Melissa De La Torre (235). The defending state champion Cardinals outscored No. 5 Norfolk by 68 points to claim the tourney title. Second-ranked Omaha Westside finished fourth, 0.5 points behind Fremont.

Flores, ranked No. 2 in the state by NEWrestle, pinned third-ranked Nattlie Hull of Scribner Snyder in the first round of their gold medal match.

Quinones and De La Torre — each ranked No. 1 in the state — also earned falls over ranked opponents in the finals.

Team scores: South Sioux City 185, Norfolk 117, Fremont 104, Omaha Westside 103.5, Harrisburg (S.D.) 94, Wahoo 92, Scribner-Snyder 90, Yutan 68, Boone Central 65, Stanton 60, Battle Creek 53.5, O’Neill 53.5, Conestoga 51, Bon Homme/Avon (S.D.) 50, West Point-Beemer 47, Winnebago 45, Viborg-Hurley (S.D.) 43, Fairbury 41, Johnson County Central 35, Blair 34, West Holt 31, Wayne 28, Platteview 26, Valentine 26, Columbus 24, Wakefield 22, Hemingford 15, Bennington 14, Wisner-Pilger 13, Summerland 12, Lyon-Decatur Northeast 11, Ainsworth 10, High Plains 7, Tri-County 5, Homer 4, Quad County 3.

Championship matches: 100: Gloria Flores, South Sioux City, pin Nattlie Hull, Scribner-Snyder, 1:23. 105: Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek, dec Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County Central, 7-2. 110: Ella Reeves, Battle Creek, dec Tiearra Pollard, Norfolk, 11-5. 115: Leynn Luna, Boone Central, pin Grace Darling, Wahoo, 3:27. 120: Regina Stoeser, Harrisburg, dec Britney Rueb, Bon Homme/Avon, 3-0. 125: Alexis Pehrson, Yutan, pin Jayce Bruns, Wayne, 0:19. 130: Peyton Hellman, Bon Homme/Avon, dec Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside, 6-4. 135: Zoey Barber, Omaha Westside, pin Madison Davis, West Holt, 3:34. 140: Kristen Schellenberg, Scribner-Snyder, pin Mayte Alandra Flores Garcia, Wakefield, 1:58. 145: Avani Wilkie, Winnebago, pin Stephanie Olivarez, South Sioux City, 3:39. 155: Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City, pin Piper Zatechka, Omaha Westside, 1:01. 170: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, pin Gia Miller, Viborg-Hurley, 0:51. 190: Makena Schramm, Fairbury, pin Claire Paasch, West Point-Beener, 5:09. 235: Melissa De La Torre, South Sioux City, pin Julissa Guerrero, Fremont, 2:51.

