The cold and wind didn't seem to bother Millard West starter Drew Deremer one bit Friday night.

The Iowa commit allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings to lead the top-ranked Wildcats to a 5-0 win over No. 7 Elkhorn South. The victory moved Millard West to 9-0 and dropped the Storm to 7-3.

​The game-time temperature was 44 degrees but a 15-mph north wind made it feel much colder.

"I was just trying to stay warm as much as I could," Deremer said. "I wanted to keep my hands warm and throw strikes."

Deremer was hooked up in a pitcher's duel with Elkhorn South starter Broc Songster. Neither allowed a run over the first four innings before Millard West broke through in the fifth.

Landon Horst led off with a double and Jackson Williams followed with a bunt single. Tyson Lewis then was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

After a mound visit from coach Brandon Dahl, Songster stayed in the game. Creighton pledge Nick Venteicher then drove the first pitch he saw into left for a two-run single.

Caden Driessen delivered a sacrifice fly before a fourth run scored on an infield error. Ben Sterbens then capped the inning with an RBI triple.

"Horst got things going with that double," Millard West coach Steve Frey said. "That was huge because it gave us a lot of energy in the dugout."

Holding a 5-0 lead, Deremer pitched to three batters in the sixth. A single by Carson Rauner led Frey to replace his starter with Chance Roberts.

Neither team scored the rest of the way.

Millard West preserved the shutout with a strong defensive play in the third inning. Center-fielder Williams made a diving grab of a long drive off the bat of Hayden Kelberlau.

"That was outstanding," Frey said. "He is so much fun to watch."

Elkhorn South right fielder Colton Cain made a diving catch in the fourth inning to rob Sterbens but the Wildcats would break through the next inning.

"It's nice to be 9-0 but it's still early," Frey said. "We have a lot of games coming up so hopefully it will be a little warmer."

​Elkhorn South (7-3) ... 000;000;0--0;5;3

Millard West (9-0) ... 000;050;x--5;7;0

W: Deremer. L: Songster. 2B: MW, Horst. 3B: MW. Sterbens.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004