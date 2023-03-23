The rematch of last year's Class A baseball final turned into a mismatch Thursday night.

Top-ranked Millard West remained unbeaten with a 15-0 win over third-ranked Millard South. The Wildcats defeated the Patriots 11-10 in the 2022 championship game.

"We kind of set the tone in the first inning," Millard West coach Steve Frey said. "And it seemed like everything we hit tonight was dropping in."

The 3-0 Wildcats scored four in the first inning to take control. Caden Driessen had the big hit with a two-run single.

That four-run first proved to be more than enough for Millard West starter Jackson Williams, who yielded one hit and struck out seven in four innings to pick up the victory.

The Wildcats extended their lead with a run in the fourth and made it 7-0 in the fifth on a two-run homer by Peyton Moore. A two-run sixth was followed by a six-run seventh.

"It's just one of those games that early in the year can happen," Frey said. "That score isn't indicative of the team they have over there."

Driessen finished with three RBIs while Arkansas pledge Tyson Lewis had four hits and drove in a pair. Korey Cozad, Drew Deremer and Creighton recruit Nick Venteicher also had two RBIs.

"They were better tonight in every aspect of the game," Millard South coach Greg Geary said. "We got off to a rough start and they took advantage of some mistakes."

The 2-2 Patriots were held to two infield hits.

​"We know that we need to be better offensively," Geary said. "We're going to keep plugging and hopefully by the end of the year we'll get some things figured out."

Millard West (3-0) ... 400;122;6--15;16;1

Millard South (2-2) ... 000 000;0--0;2;3

W: Williams. L: Smith. 2B: MW, Lewis 2, Venteicher, Cozad. 3B: MW, Deremer. HR: MW, Moore.

