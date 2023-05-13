Arnold Talero won’t get picky about wins, especially not when his team is going to a third straight state final.

His stress levels may beg to differ, though.

Talero’s top-ranked Norris bunch won a second straight shootout at the state soccer tournament Saturday, this one of the 1-0 variety against No. 4 Omaha Duchesne in the semifinals.

It puts the Titans, who won 4-2 in kicks, into Monday’s 5:30 p.m. championship match.

“Hopefully that’s not the norm,” Talero said of his team playing in a third straight shootout at state, “but we just have to be prepared for something like that because you never know what’s going to happen. When you get to the state tournament and play some really good teams, everybody’s playing with a lot of energy, a lot of effort.”

Duchesne checked all of those boxes in keeping a Norris attack that averaged 5.6 goals per game against Class B competition this season off the scoreboard.

Most of that credit went to Cardinals keeper Izzy Johnson and a couple of stingy frames.

Johnson, a junior, came up with a handful of monster stops as part of 12 saves on the day, including a game-saving sequence late in the second overtime in which she made a sliding stop in a 1-v-1 situation against Kennedy Sullivan, then another save on the ensuing rebound.

Norris also rattled the post and crossbar a combined four times on the day.

“Obviously you’d like to see it go in,” Talero said of the near misses, “but you just know that you’re on the attack, you have them on their heels when a lot of that’s happening, when we’re getting shot after shot.”

Sullivan, Clare Macklin, Payton Wilkinson, and Karlie Wahlstrom each buried their tries in the shootout. Wahlstrom’s ended things after Duchesne missed wide and high on their final two attempts, respectively.

“It’s everything,” Macklin said of a return trip to the championship match. “Obviously it was grit and battle. We battled our butts off to get the final again. It just feels awesome because it was a huge team win. Everyone put everything out on that field and it just feels amazing.”

After scoring in the opening minute of a first round win over Bennington on Thursday — a match the Titans eventually secured in a shootout — Norris has now gone 199 minutes scoreless.

“Duchesne, you have to give them credit,” Talero said. “They played well today. They played really, really well. They battled to get to the state championship. This is a game that you needed to get to the state championship game, so you have to give them credit. They battled all the way to the end.”

Cardinals coach Lauren Mueller liked the way her team played defensively in front of Johnson, and called her keeper a “beast” in between the pipes.

“She just wasn’t going to let that ball in the back of the net, no matter what,” Mueller said. “She stepped up and made huge plays.”

Norris is seeking the program’s first state championship after losing to Omaha Skutt in each of the last two finals.

“It’s always an accomplishment,” Talero said of getting back to the title match. “Really proud of the girls, they’ve worked so hard. They’ve been here before and they knew what it takes.”

Omaha Duchesne (15-4) 0 0 0 0 0 - 0

Norris (18-1) 0 0 0 0 1 - 1

GOALS: None

Norris wins shootout 4-2

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 6